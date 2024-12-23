Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,01,000.41
87,255.48
82,383.65
74,462.55
yoy growth (%)
15.75
5.91
10.63
13.29
Raw materials
-43,162.6
-36,752.38
-34,910.64
-30,664.37
As % of sales
42.73
42.12
42.37
41.18
Employee costs
-7,396.88
-6,398.2
-5,955.98
-5,713.59
As % of sales
7.32
7.33
7.22
7.67
Other costs
-41,385.43
-35,795.42
-34,678.91
-30,655.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.97
41.02
42.09
41.16
Operating profit
9,055.5
8,309.48
6,838.12
7,428.72
OPM
8.96
9.52
8.3
9.97
Depreciation
-1,172.5
-1,150.68
-1,020.51
-1,049.46
Interest expense
-1,754.24
-2,381.71
-2,266.56
-1,432.23
Other income
3,612.65
3,360.29
2,807.87
1,884.82
Profit before tax
9,741.41
8,137.38
6,358.91
6,831.85
Taxes
-2,129.25
-2,171.42
-961.15
-1,875.08
Tax rate
-21.85
-26.68
-15.11
-27.44
Minorities and other
0
8,650.48
654.45
0
Adj. profit
7,612.16
14,616.44
6,052.21
4,956.77
Exceptional items
267.29
-2,818.65
626.99
430.53
Net profit
7,879.45
11,797.79
6,679.21
5,387.29
yoy growth (%)
-33.21
76.63
23.98
-1.21
NPM
7.8
13.52
8.1
7.23
