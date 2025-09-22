L&T inks pact with ACWA Power for project in Saudi Arabia

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Ltd informed the exchanges that its renewables segment has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ACWA Power. The project is for the renewables and grid scope of the Yanbu Green Ammonia Project situated in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU underlines setting up a collaborative framework for designing and reaching the best configuration and achievement of performance targets for the renewables and grid projects, stated L&T in its filing.

At around 1.45 PM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.69% lower at ₹3,650 per share, against the previous close of ₹3,675.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,693.60, and ₹3,647.50, respectively.

Larsen & Toubro has committed to sign an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreement once the final proposal is accepted.

The Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub will be a fully-integrated facility consisting of its own captive renewable electricity generation mainly by solar and wind energy.

Larsen & Toubro informed that the renewable and grid project includes multiple facilities such as solar PV, wind, and battery energy storage system plants with related substations and transmission lines.

Additionally, Larsen & Toubro also informed securing new orders of about ₹15,000 Crore last week. Of these orders, two were classified as ‘Large’ and the other two were ‘significant’ orders for the company.

