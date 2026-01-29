Larsen & Toubro Q3 Update: Net Profit slips ~4% to ₹3,215 Crore

Larsen & Toubro Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025. It posted a 4% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,215 Crore as muted domestic infrastructure inflows weighed on order intake despite stronger overseas order wins.
This decline in net profit was on account of a material provision of ₹1,191 Crore (net of tax & NCI) towards employee benefits arising on account of the new labour codes which has been classified under Exceptional Items.
The company’s Recurring Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹4,406 Crore for the December 2025 quarter. This reflects a growth of 31% on a year-on-year basis.
The firm posted a revenue growth of 10% to ₹71,450 Crore in Q3FY26. However, the company missed street estimates of ₹75,011 Crore.
The business said that the Group’s consolidated order book as on December 31, 2025, was reported at ₹7,33,161 Crore. This reflects a 30% growth over the previous corresponding period. International orders summed up about 49% of the overall order book.
The Infrastructure Projects segment logged an order inflow of ₹61,876 Crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This reflects a YoY growth of 26%. International orders summed up about 55% of the total order inflow for the quarter supported by receipt of high-value orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution and Renewables businesses.
