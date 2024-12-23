iifl-logo-icon 1
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,603.2
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Larsen & Toubro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9,741.41

8,137.38

6,358.91

6,831.85

Depreciation

-1,172.5

-1,150.68

-1,020.51

-1,049.46

Tax paid

-2,129.25

-2,171.42

-961.15

-1,875.08

Working capital

3,177.29

-6,678.35

7,158.78

1,755.59

Other operating items

Operating

9,616.95

-1,863.07

11,536.04

5,662.9

Capital expenditure

828.11

2,552.55

2,382.61

873.29

Free cash flow

10,445.06

689.48

13,918.65

6,536.19

Equity raised

1,20,410.6

1,04,081.48

95,513.74

91,668.7

Investing

-3,885.85

15,379.14

6,695.19

580.35

Financing

42,379.35

46,268.49

35,452.41

19,423.11

Dividends paid

0

2,527.66

1,403.89

2,242.19

Net in cash

1,69,349.16

1,68,946.25

1,52,983.88

1,20,450.54

Larsen & Toubro : related Articles

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

23 Dec 2024|11:44 PM

The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.

Read More
L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

23 Dec 2024|02:21 PM

L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.

Read More
Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

9 Dec 2024|07:27 AM

The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.

Read More
Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.

Read More
L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

2 Dec 2024|01:01 PM

The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.

Read More
L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

4 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.

Read More
L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

31 Oct 2024|03:25 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.

Read More
L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

31 Oct 2024|01:06 PM

With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Read More
L&T Bags Significant Fertilizer Plant Order

17 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The project will include the design and construction of a key 15.09 km elevated viaduct, 14 stations, and a 2.61 km depot.

Read More

