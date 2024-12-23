Larsen & Toubro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9,741.41
8,137.38
6,358.91
6,831.85
Depreciation
-1,172.5
-1,150.68
-1,020.51
-1,049.46
Tax paid
-2,129.25
-2,171.42
-961.15
-1,875.08
Working capital
3,177.29
-6,678.35
7,158.78
1,755.59
Other operating items
Operating
9,616.95
-1,863.07
11,536.04
5,662.9
Capital expenditure
828.11
2,552.55
2,382.61
873.29
Free cash flow
10,445.06
689.48
13,918.65
6,536.19
Equity raised
1,20,410.6
1,04,081.48
95,513.74
91,668.7
Investing
-3,885.85
15,379.14
6,695.19
580.35
Financing
42,379.35
46,268.49
35,452.41
19,423.11
Dividends paid
0
2,527.66
1,403.89
2,242.19
Net in cash
1,69,349.16
1,68,946.25
1,52,983.88
1,20,450.54
