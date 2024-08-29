Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|9000%
|₹8007.05%
|2,900
|₹0.050%
|18,0000%
|1,5000%
|₹728.20%
|3,000
|₹0.05-75%
|69,900-23.35%
|-
|-
|3,050
|₹10.050%
|00%
|4,2000%
|₹629.70%
|3,100
|₹0.05-50%
|53,250-4.05%
|36,000-2.43%
|₹453-9.22%
|3,200
|₹0.050%
|1,25,250-4.78%
|-
|-
|3,250
|₹0.05-66.66%
|49,050-12.56%
|13,8000%
|₹3900.52%
|3,300
|₹0.05-50%
|1,44,450-3.02%
|8,7000%
|₹377.550%
|3,350
|₹0.05-75%
|50,7000%
|30,900-2.36%
|₹285-0.86%
|3,400
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,65,600-2.98%
|61,3500%
|₹236.950%
|3,450
|₹0.05-66.66%
|72,300-3.98%
|63,600-5.35%
|₹180-0.38%
|3,500
|₹0.05-50%
|1,57,350-12.94%
|5,250-2.77%
|₹160-6.13%
|3,520
|-
|-
|41,550-20.63%
|₹123.3-8.01%
|3,550
|₹0.05-90.9%
|81,450-32.88%
|1,47,600-13.68%
|₹82-2.55%
|3,600
|₹0.05-94.73%
|2,82,900-15.91%
|1,09,200-27.70%
|₹30-16.78%
|3,650
|₹0.05-98.36%
|1,00,050-51.20%
|6,49,350-13.40%
|₹0.05-99.05%
|3,700
|₹15-31.81%
|81,750-50.54%
|2,15,850-66.47%
|₹0.05-97.14%
|3,750
|₹81.6519.45%
|44,400-16.85%
|4,23,450-48.36%
|₹0.05-94.11%
|3,800
|₹12910.02%
|88,950-15.76%
|2,26,500-28.19%
|₹0.05-90%
|3,850
|₹18823.56%
|41,700-2.45%
|6,36,000-2.50%
|₹0.05-75%
|3,900
|₹2202.18%
|94,050-3.09%
|48,300-35.47%
|₹0.05-80%
|3,950
|₹266.75-21.99%
|13,200-3.29%
|2,36,700-10.99%
|₹0.05-50%
|4,000
|₹306.50.49%
|1,14,300-0.13%
|69,900-25.20%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|4,050
|₹399.27.36%
|22,0500%
|63,000-23.77%
|₹0.05-50%
|4,100
|₹474.4515.15%
|10,500-4.10%
|00%
|₹1.50%
|4,150
|₹324.7-0.15%
|3,1500%
|46,500-30.02%
|₹0.05-50%
|4,200
|₹476.250%
|7500%
|93,000-1.89%
|₹0.05-50%
|4,300
|₹638.88.63%
|1,8000%
|51,4500%
|₹0.050%
|4,400
|₹674.70%
|1,0500%
L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.Read More
The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.Read More
L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.Read More
The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.Read More
Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.Read More
The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.Read More
During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.Read More
With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.