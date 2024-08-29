iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Option Chain

3,541.5
(0.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
9000%₹8007.05%2,900₹0.050%18,0000%
1,5000%₹728.20%3,000₹0.05-75%69,900-23.35%
--3,050₹10.050%00%
4,2000%₹629.70%3,100₹0.05-50%53,250-4.05%
36,000-2.43%₹453-9.22%3,200₹0.050%1,25,250-4.78%
--3,250₹0.05-66.66%49,050-12.56%
13,8000%₹3900.52%3,300₹0.05-50%1,44,450-3.02%
8,7000%₹377.550%3,350₹0.05-75%50,7000%
30,900-2.36%₹285-0.86%3,400₹0.05-66.66%1,65,600-2.98%
61,3500%₹236.950%3,450₹0.05-66.66%72,300-3.98%
63,600-5.35%₹180-0.38%3,500₹0.05-50%1,57,350-12.94%
5,250-2.77%₹160-6.13%3,520--
41,550-20.63%₹123.3-8.01%3,550₹0.05-90.9%81,450-32.88%
1,47,600-13.68%₹82-2.55%3,600₹0.05-94.73%2,82,900-15.91%
1,09,200-27.70%₹30-16.78%3,650₹0.05-98.36%1,00,050-51.20%
6,49,350-13.40%₹0.05-99.05%3,700₹15-31.81%81,750-50.54%
2,15,850-66.47%₹0.05-97.14%3,750₹81.6519.45%44,400-16.85%
4,23,450-48.36%₹0.05-94.11%3,800₹12910.02%88,950-15.76%
2,26,500-28.19%₹0.05-90%3,850₹18823.56%41,700-2.45%
6,36,000-2.50%₹0.05-75%3,900₹2202.18%94,050-3.09%
48,300-35.47%₹0.05-80%3,950₹266.75-21.99%13,200-3.29%
2,36,700-10.99%₹0.05-50%4,000₹306.50.49%1,14,300-0.13%
69,900-25.20%₹0.05-66.66%4,050₹399.27.36%22,0500%
63,000-23.77%₹0.05-50%4,100₹474.4515.15%10,500-4.10%
00%₹1.50%4,150₹324.7-0.15%3,1500%
46,500-30.02%₹0.05-50%4,200₹476.250%7500%
93,000-1.89%₹0.05-50%4,300₹638.88.63%1,8000%
51,4500%₹0.050%4,400₹674.70%1,0500%

Larsen & Toubro: Related NEWS

L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|12:46 PM

L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.

Read More
MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|11:44 PM

The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.

Read More
L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|02:21 PM

L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.

Read More
Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|07:27 AM

The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.

Read More
Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.

Read More
L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|01:01 PM

The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.

Read More
L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.

Read More
L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|03:25 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.

Read More
L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|01:06 PM

With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.