LTTS, SiMa.ai Partner to Drive AI Solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industry

L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS) on September 3 announced a strategic partnership with SiMa.ai, a Silicon Valley-based leader in Physical AI. The collaboration aims to deliver AI-driven solutions across mobility, healthcare, industrial automation, and robotics.

Under the agreement, SiMa.ai will provide AI hardware and software solutions, while L&T Tech will contribute its engineering expertise and investments in human capital across in-vehicle infotainment, AD/ADAS, industrial automation, robotics, and healthcare. The partnership will leverage SiMa.ai’s MLSoC ONE platform and software SDK, integrated with L&T Tech’s domain knowledge.

CEO & MD Amit Chadha said the alliance combines AI computing technology with engineering expertise to help clients accelerate time-to-market, boost efficiency, and deliver sustainable, scalable innovations. The companies also plan to set up a scalable product support framework to ensure smooth global deployment of their solutions.

As of 11:32 am on September 4, 2025, L&T Technology Services shares are trading at ₹4,168.20, which is a 0.65% dip. L&T Technology Services shares have dipped 1.14% in the last 5 days, down 8.72% in the last six months, 26% in the last year.

