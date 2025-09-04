iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

LTTS, SiMa.ai Partner to Drive AI Solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industry

4 Sep 2025 , 11:34 AM

L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS) on September 3 announced a strategic partnership with SiMa.ai, a Silicon Valley-based leader in Physical AI. The collaboration aims to deliver AI-driven solutions across mobility, healthcare, industrial automation, and robotics.

Under the agreement, SiMa.ai will provide AI hardware and software solutions, while L&T Tech will contribute its engineering expertise and investments in human capital across in-vehicle infotainment, AD/ADAS, industrial automation, robotics, and healthcare. The partnership will leverage SiMa.ai’s MLSoC ONE platform and software SDK, integrated with L&T Tech’s domain knowledge.

CEO & MD Amit Chadha said the alliance combines AI computing technology with engineering expertise to help clients accelerate time-to-market, boost efficiency, and deliver sustainable, scalable innovations. The companies also plan to set up a scalable product support framework to ensure smooth global deployment of their solutions.

As of 11:32 am on September 4, 2025, L&T Technology Services shares are trading at ₹4,168.20, which is a 0.65% dip. L&T Technology Services shares have dipped 1.14% in the last 5 days, down 8.72% in the last six months, 26% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • healthcare
  • Industrial Automation
  • L&T Technology Services
  • LTTS
  • market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Axiscades Secures Pilot Orders in Electronics, Semiconductor and AI Division

Axiscades Secures Pilot Orders in Electronics, Semiconductor and AI Division

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|02:34 PM
GST Rates Revision: Impact on Auto Sector

GST Rates Revision: Impact on Auto Sector

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|12:33 PM
India-EFTA Free Trade Agreement to Take Effect from October 1

India-EFTA Free Trade Agreement to Take Effect from October 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|12:14 PM
LTTS, SiMa.ai Partner to Drive AI Solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industry

LTTS, SiMa.ai Partner to Drive AI Solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|11:34 AM
Inox Green Energy Services Inks 189.1 MWp Solar O&M Deals

Inox Green Energy Services Inks 189.1 MWp Solar O&M Deals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|11:11 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.