L&T Bags Major Orders for Power Projects in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar

On Tuesday, April 1, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing that its power and transmission business vertical has bagged major orders in India and overseas. ‘Large’ orders are in the range of ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore at L&T.

In a major development, L&T has secured an order to construct a 765 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) in western India. This is a high voltage substation key to reinforce the power transmission infrastructure in the region.

In addition to this relationship for the substation, L&T has also won an order for the turnkey construction of a transmission line in the same area. The line would help evacuate power to cater to the increasing energy demands of western India.

Additionally, the scope of L&T’s work in Saudi Arabia involves building two 380 kV overhead transmission lines. Over 130 route kilometers of these transmission lines are planned, aimed at securing the reliable supply of power to the major townships in and around Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Apart from the orders in India and Saudi Arabia, L&T’s power and transmission vertical has won order for construction, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of two 132/11 kV GIS Projects in the UAE. The firm has also won a 132 kV GIS order from Qatar.

With further scaling up of L&T’s overseas order book, additional orders include ongoing power transmission projects in India and Oman, which has further consolidated L&T’s presence in the Middle East and other regions.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won its largest-ever order, worth more than ₹15,000 crore, from QatarEnergy LNG. The order, awarded for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project, is an important win for the company in the offshore energy space, one that will help with efforts to reach net-zero energy goals.

At each site, the project comprises engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and start-up of two offshore compression complexes. These will be large offshore platforms with compression and power generation facilities, living quarters, flare platforms, and interconnecting bridges and other necessary structures.

Located around 80 kilometers off the northeast coast of Qatar, these offshore facilities would contribute significantly to Qatar’s LNG production and efforts to promote sustainability in the region.