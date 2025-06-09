iifl-logo
L&T secures ₹2,500 Crore order from JSW Energy

9 Jun 2025 , 10:53 AM

Larsen & Toubro Limited announced that its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business has bagged a ‘significant’ contract from JSW Energy. The stated order is for execution of the Bhavali Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in Maharashtra.

The company has classified the order as ‘significant’, hence, the value of order ranges between ₹1,000 Crore to ₹2,500 Crore.

The project, located strategically across Nashik and Thane districts of Maharashtra, is designed to have an installed capacity of 1,500 MW. This consists of several smaller generating units.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the scope of work includes the complete execution of all civil works associated with the project-construction of approach roads, water conductor systems, upper and lower reservoirs, pressure tunnels, and an underground powerhouse.

These projects play a pivotal role in ensuring grid stability, especially because the share of variable renewable energy sources in the overall power mix continues to expand, stated the company in its filing with the bourses.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 25% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,497 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025. The business logged revenue of ₹74,392 Crore. This was 11% higher than ₹67,078 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

At around 10.50 AM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.75% higher at ₹3,683.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,656.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹3,708.90.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
