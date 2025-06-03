L&T Bags Significant Orders for Rajasthan Water Supply Projects

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd., an engineering, technology, construction, and manufacturing company, today announced it has won orders in its WET business from the Public Health Engineering Department, Rajasthan. The contracts are classified as ‘significant’, which means they will have a value of anywhere between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.

The first contract will be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis under the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project Phase II, Package 1.

The scope of the project encompasses the laying of transmission and distribution pipelines over a length of 5,251 Km, development of 38 GLRs with a total storage capacity of 40 ML, 20 pump houses, and 132 OHSRs with total capacity of 25 ML. The project is designed to supply clean drinking water to 285 villages and towns of Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

L&T also won another order for upgradation and rehabilitation of the water supply system in Kekri–Sarwar sector of Ajmer district. This encompasses 43 km of pipelines, which were delivered and installed.

Both projects also comprise electromechanical works, instrumentation, automation, SCADA systems, a defects liability period of one year and a 10-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract. The company emphasised that it has successfully executed 24 other water infra projects in Rajasthan and its regional experience is a strength it will bring to the table.

L&T announced a 25% y-o-y increase in net profit to ₹5,497 crore, compared to the quarter in the last fiscal. The company’s revenue was up 11% at ₹74,392 crore, while EBITDA grew 13.4% at ₹8,202 crore. Operating margin rose to 11% from 10.8% in the prior year period. The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

