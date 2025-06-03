iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

L&T Bags Significant Orders for Rajasthan Water Supply Projects

3 Jun 2025 , 03:53 PM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd., an engineering, technology, construction, and manufacturing company, today announced it has won orders in its WET business from the Public Health Engineering Department, Rajasthan. The contracts are classified as ‘significant’, which means they will have a value of anywhere between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.

The first contract will be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis under the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project Phase II, Package 1.

The scope of the project encompasses the laying of transmission and distribution pipelines over a length of 5,251 Km, development of 38 GLRs with a total storage capacity of 40 ML, 20 pump houses, and 132 OHSRs with total capacity of 25 ML. The project is designed to supply clean drinking water to 285 villages and towns of Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

L&T also won another order for upgradation and rehabilitation of the water supply system in Kekri–Sarwar sector of Ajmer district. This encompasses 43 km of pipelines, which were delivered and installed.

Both projects also comprise electromechanical works, instrumentation, automation, SCADA systems, a defects liability period of one year and a 10-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract. The company emphasised that it has successfully executed 24 other water infra projects in Rajasthan and its regional experience is a strength it will bring to the table.

L&T announced a 25% y-o-y increase in net profit to ₹5,497 crore, compared to the quarter in the last fiscal. The company’s revenue was up 11% at ₹74,392 crore, while EBITDA grew 13.4% at ₹8,202 crore. Operating margin rose to 11% from 10.8% in the prior year period. The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • engineering
  • L&T
  • Larsen and Toubro
  • Procurement and Construction
  • Public Health Engineering Department
  • Rajasthan
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.