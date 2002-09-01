TO THE MEMBERS OF LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Larsen & Toubro Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information, and which includes 31 joint operations accounted on proportionate basis.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements of the joint operations referred to in the Other Matters section below, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current financial year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue recognition - accounting for construction contracts Key audit matter description There are significant accounting judgements in estimating revenue to be recognised on contracts with customers, including estimation of costs to complete. The Company recognises revenue on the basis of stage of completion in proportion of the contract costs incurred at balance sheet date, relative to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue is therefore dependent on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each such contract. Significant judgements are involved in determining the expected losses, when such losses become probable based on the expected total contract cost. Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific risks of uncertainties or disputed claims against the Company, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the life of the contract and adjusted where appropriate. The revenue on contracts may also include variable consideration (variations and claims). Variable consideration is recognised when the recovery of such consideration is highly probable. Refer to Note No. [1](II)(e) and 31 to the Standalone Financial Statements Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures related to the (1) identification of distinct performance obligations, (2) evaluation of the process for estimation of costs to complete (3) evaluation of implications of change orders on costs estimates of costs to complete and revenue and (4) evaluation of any variable consideration included the following, amongst others: • We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to the (a) evaluation of performance obligations and identification of those that are distinct; (b) estimation of costs to complete each of the performance obligations including the contingencies in respect thereof, as work progresses and the impact thereon as a consequence of change orders; (c) the impact of change orders on the transaction price of the related contracts; and (d) evaluation of the impact of variable consideration on the transaction price. • We selected a sample of contracts with customers and performed the following procedures: a. Obtained and read contract documents for each selection, change orders, and other documents that were part of the agreement. b. Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the (i) identification of distinct performance obligations; (ii) changes to costs to complete as work progresses and as a consequence of change orders; (iii) the impact of change orders on the transaction price; and (iv) the evaluation of the adjustment to the transaction price on account of variable consideration. Revenue recognition - accounting for construction contracts c. Compared costs incurred with Companys estimates of costs incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluated whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining costs to complete the contract. d. Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customer acceptance to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated costs or efforts to complete the remaining performance obligation. Measurement of contract assets in respect of overdue milestones and receivables in respect of overdue invoices. Key audit matter description The Company, in its contract with customers, promises to transfer distinct services to its customers, which may be rendered in the form of engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") services through design-build contracts, and other forms of construction contracts. The recognition of revenue is based on contractual terms, which could be based on agreed unit price or lump-sum revenue arrangements. At each reporting date, revenue is accrued for costs incurred against work performed that may not have been invoiced. Identifying whether the Companys performance has resulted in a service that would be billable and collectable where the works carried out have not been acknowledged by customers as of the reporting date, or in the case of certain Defence contracts, where the evidence of work carried out and cost incurred are covered by confidentiality arrangements, involves a significant judgement. Assessing the recoverability of contract assets related to overdue milestones and amounts overdue against invoices raised which have remained unsettled for a significantly long period after the end of the contractual credit period also involves a significant amount of judgment. Refer to Note Nos. [1](lI)(e), [1](II)(m), 11 and 16 to the Standalone Financial Statements Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures related to the (1) evaluation of evidence supporting the execution of work; (2) evaluation of recoverability of the overdue amounts including the impact on the expected credit loss allowance; and (3) assessment of adjusting events after the reporting date i.e. March 31,2024 and the date when the financial statements are approved by the Companys Board of Directors included the following amongst others: • We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to the (a) gathering and evaluation of evidence supporting the execution of work; (b) evaluation of recoverability of the overdue amounts including the impact on the expected credit loss allowance; and (c) assessment of adjusting events after the reporting date i.e. March 31, 2024 and the date when the financial statements are approved by the Board of Directors and the impact thereof on the carrying amount of the related contract assets, measurement of contract assets in respect of overdue milestones and receivables in respect of overdue invoices. • We selected a sample of contracts assets with corresponding trade receivables that were overdue and evaluated the basis for managements conclusions regarding the (1) evidence supporting the execution of work for which the contract assets were recognised; (2) reasons for the delays in recovery of invoices and the basis on which recoverability of the contract assets was assessed; (3) impact on the allowance for expected credit losses; and (4) adjusting events after the reporting date i.e. March 31, 2024 and the date when the financial statements are approved by the Board of Directors and the impact thereof on the carrying amount of the related contract assets. • In respect of the sample contracts, we compared previous estimates relating to recoverability of contract assets and compared it with actual collections during the year. Impairment of Investment in a Subsidiary Key audit matter description As at March 31,2024, the Company held investment with a carrying amount of Rs. 7412.99 crore (excluding investment of Rs. 436.36 crore in debentures) in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. This investment is carried at cost less impairment in the Companys Standalone Financial Statements. Consequent to accumulation of losses incurred by the subsidiary, the Companys management has tested this investment for impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 by comparing its recoverable amount with it carrying amount as at March 31, 2024. The recoverable amount of the investment in the subsidiary is assessed based on future discounted cash flows of the subsidiary. We considered this as a key audit matter due to significant judgement involved in estimating future cash flows of the subsidiary and in determining the discount rate to be used. Changes in inputs and assumptions could impact the results of the impairment assessment. Refer to Note Nos. [1](II)(m) and 5 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures related to forecasts of future traffic, revenue, free cash flows generated, selection of the method for estimating recoverable value and discount rate for the entity: • We tested the effectiveness of controls over forecasts of future traffic, revenue, free cash flows and selection of the discount rate; • We evaluated the reasons for variation between the managements previous estimate of traffic, revenue and cash flow forecasts and obtained our understanding of the manner in which revised forecasts were obtained; Impairment of Investment in a Subsidiary • With the assistance of our fair value specialists who have specialised skill and knowledge, we evaluated the reasonableness of the methodology and discount rate by testing the source information underlying the determination of the discount rate and mathematical accuracy of the calculations; and • We performed sensitivity analysis of the discount rate to assess the extent of change in discount rate that would be required for the investment to be impaired.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon (other information)

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company and its joint operations to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities or business activities included in the Standalone Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities or business activities included in the Standalone Financial Statements, which have been audited by the other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

• We did not audit the financial information of 30 joint operations included in the Standalone Financial Statements of the company whose

financial information reflects total assets of X 3509.61 crore as at March 31, 2024, total revenues of X 4434.70 crore and net cash

flows of X (377.92) crore for the year ended March 31, 2024, respectively, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statements. The financial information of these joint operations has been audited by the other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management of the Company, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid joint operations, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors and the procedures performed by us as stated under Auditors Responsibilities section above.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below is not modified in respect of the these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and based on the consideration of the reports of other auditors on the

separate financial information of the joint operations, referred to in Other Matters section above we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company and its joint operation companies so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditors.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements (Refer Note No 29 to the Standalone Financial Statements);

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts, including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned

or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement; and

v. The amount of dividend is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year and the interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

b) As stated in note 17 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software(s). Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No.117366W/W-100018)

Rupen K. Bhatt

Partner

(Membership No. 046930)

UDIN: 24046930BKEZVP9659

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 08, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Larsen and Toubro Limited (the "Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of one of the Companys 31 joint operations which is a company incorporated in India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and its joint operations company incorporated in India, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor of the joint operation which is a company incorporated in India, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the joint operation referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other Matters

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements insofar as it relates to one joint operation which is a company incorporated in India, is based on the corresponding report of the other auditor of such company incorporated in India.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No.117366W/W-100018)

Rupen K. Bhatt

Partner

(Membership No. 046930)

UDIN: 24046930BKEZVP9659

Place: Mumbai Date: May 08, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Larsen & Toubro Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property,

plant and equipment, capital work-in progress, investment properties and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties so to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements as a part of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress and investment property and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for the following:

R crore

Description of property Gross carrying value as at March 31, 2024 (R crore) Carrying value in the financial statements as at March 31, 2024 (R crore) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of Company Also indicate if in dispute Freehold Land - Hazira West 1.01 1.01 1. Magan Kuber * 2. Kashiben Patel 3. Ishwar Prema No 12 years (Since 2012) Land acquired from farmers through Government Acquisition Route. The formalities are pending from the authorities side.

* Irrevocable Power of Attorney given to L&T by the owners, possession is with L&T

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or is pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of the Companys inventories:

(a) The inventories except for goods in transit, were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In case of real estate inventory wherein, having regard to the nature of inventory, the physical verification by way of verification of title deeds, site visits by the Management and certification to the extent of work completion by competent persons, are at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. In respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent

to the year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of R 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee and granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

R crore

Particulars Loans Guarantees Security Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: Subsidiaries 1013.26 400.00 NIL Joint Venture NIL NIL NIL Associates NIL NIL NIL Others NIL NIL NIL Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases* Subsidiaries 623.89 NIL NIL Joint Venture NIL NIL NIL Associates NIL NIL NIL Others NIL NIL NIL

*The amounts reported are at gross amounts (including interest accrued), without considering provisions made and includes investments made in debt instruments issued by subsidiaries.

The Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans to any other entity during the year.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation, except for the following:

Name of the entity Nature Amount in R crore Due Date Extent of Delay Remarks, if any L&T Special Steel & Heavy Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Principal on Working Capital and Project Funding Loan 1730.38 June 30, 2022 641 days Principal on Working Capital and Project Funding Loan remains outstanding as on March 31,2024 L&T Special Steel & Heavy Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Interest on Working Capital and Project Funding Loan 168.05 June 30, 2022 641 days Interest on Working Capital and Project Funding Loan remains outstanding as on March 31,2024

Refer to Note No. 63(a)(ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(d) In respect of following loans granted by the Company, which have been overdue for more than 90 days at the balance sheet date, as explained to us, the Management has taken reasonable steps for recovery of the principal and interest.

R crore

No. of cases. Principal amount overdue Interest overdue Total overdue Remarks, if any 1. 1730.38 341.15 2071.53 Principal and Interest on Working Capital and Project Funding Loan remains outstanding as on March 31,2024

Refer to Note No. 63(a)(ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(e) During the year loans aggregating to X 303.50 crore fell due has been renewed. The details of such loans that fell due and were renewed during the year are stated below:

R crore

Name of the Party Aggregate amount of existing loans renewed. Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances granted during the year L&T Sapura Shipping Private Limited (Bridge Loan) due on September 30, 2023 extended upto March 31, 2024 (USD 15,240,000)* 126.56 12.49% L&T Sapura Shipping Private Limited (Shareholders Loan) due on December 31,2023 extended upto December 31,2024 (USD 21,260,000) 176.94 17.46%

*The same has been repaid before the due date.

Refer to Note No. 63(a)(i) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable, in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities during the year, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained during the year by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules,

2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

R crore

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which amount relates Amount Involved Amount Unpaid Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Dispute of questions of law, Classification dispute, Tax levied on goods-in-transit, labour charges & disallowance of input tax credit on deemed export sales Appellate authority 2017-18 to 2020-21, 2022-24 40.98 31.31 Disallowance of input tax credits, credits claimed in Tran-1, Mismatch of Return, GST rate dispute and other matters Commissioner (Appeals) 2017-23 248.96 234.30 Disallowance of input tax credits, credits claimed in Tran-1, Mismatch of Return, GST rate dispute and other matters Assistant Joint Commissioner/ Assistant Commissioner/ Deputy Commissioner/ Joint Commissioner 2017-23 137.96 128.23 The Central Excise Act, 1944, Service Tax under Finance Act, 1994 and Customs Act, 1962 Dispute regarding question of law, Disallowance of CENVAT credit, short payment of service tax, Valuation disputes, dispute regarding classification of services/goods, disallowances of excise duty exemption, Non-Maintenance of Separate Books of Accounts, Export rebate disallowance, and other matters. Supreme Court of India 1999-00, 2011-12 to 2015-16 10.89 Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which amount relates Amount Involved Amount Unpaid The Central Excise Act, 1944, Service Tax under Finance Act, 1994 and Customs Act, 1962 Dispute regarding question of law, Disallowance of CENVAT credit, short payment of service tax, Valuation disputes, dispute regarding classification of services/goods, disallowances of excise duty exemption, Non-Maintenance of Separate Books of Accounts, Export rebate disallowance, and other matters. High Court 2008-09 to 2011-12, 2017-18 50.01 11.00 Dispute regarding question of law, Disallowance of CENVAT credit, short payment of service tax, Valuation disputes, dispute regarding classification of services/goods, disallowances of excise duty exemption, Non-Maintenance of Separate Books of Accounts, Export rebate disallowance, Service tax demand import of service for GDR, and other matters. CESTAT/ Department 2002-09, 2011-20 1485.01 1406.85 Dispute regarding question of law, Disallowance of CENVAT credit, short payment of service tax, Valuation disputes, dispute regarding classification of services/goods, disallowances of excise duty exemption, Non-Maintenance of Separate Books of Accounts, Export rebate disallowance, and other matters. Additional Commissioner Appeal, Appellate DC, Commissioner Appeals, Deputy Commissioner Appeals, Deputy Commissioner 2006-10, 2013-18, 2021-22 137.63 136.54 Differential Custom Duty DGFT 2016-17, 2021-22 1.05 0.79 The Central Sales Tax Act, Entry tax, Local Sales Tax Act, Works Contract Tax Act and Goods & Services Tax Act Dispute regarding questions of law, classification dispute, sales in transit, high sea sales, non-submission of C forms & E1 forms, disallowance of ITC, valuation of goods and other matters Supreme Court of India 2006-18 720.74 699.74 Dispute regarding questions of law, classification dispute, sales in transit, high sea sales, non-submission of C forms & E1 forms, disallowance of ITC, valuation of goods, Non submission of Forms, inter-state sale turnover, Rate of tax of declared goods, Labour & service charges disallowed, Disallowance of exemptions claimed for imports & Sales in transit, Road permit issue and other matter High Court 1986-99, 1999-01, 1999-2016, 2000-16 180.51 164.81 Dispute regarding questions of law, classification dispute, sales in transit, high sea sales, non-submission of C forms & E1 forms, disallowance of ITC, valuation of goods and other matters Appellate Board 2008-15 0.21 0.21 Dispute regarding questions of law, sales in transit, high sea sales, non-submission of C forms & E1 forms, disallowance of ITC, valuation of goods, non submission of Forms, classification disputes, inter-state sale turnover, Rate of tax of declared goods, Labour & service charges disallowed, Disallowance of exemptions claimed for imports & Sales in transit, Road permit issue and other matter Sales Tax/VAT Tribunal 1991-2018, 1994-99, 2003-16 717.64 556.44 Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which amount relates Amount Involved Amount Unpaid The Central Sales Tax Act, Entry tax, Local Sales Tax Act, Works Contract Tax Act and Goods & Services Tax Act Dispute regarding questions of law, sales in transit, high sea sales, non-submission of C forms & E1 forms, disallowance of ITC, valuation of goods, non submission of Forms, classification disputes, inter-state sale turnover, Rate of tax of declared goods, Labour & service charges disallowed, Disallowance of exemptions claimed for imports, Road permit issue and other matter Joint commissioner Appeals/ Additional Commissioner Appeals/ Deputy Commissioner Appeals/Assistant Commissioner Appeals/ Commissioner Appeals 1989-00, 2001-18 3316.95 3124.99 Dispute regarding question of law, Disallowance of CENVAT credit, short payment of service tax, Valuation disputes, dispute regarding classification of services/goods, disallowances of excise duty exemption, Non-Maintenance of Separate Books of Accounts, Export rebate disallowance, sales in transit, high sea sales, non-submission of C forms & E1 forms, disallowance of ITC, valuation of goods, and other matters Assistant Commissioner/ Deputy Commissioner/ Additional Commissioner/ Joint Commissioner/ Commissioner/ Assessing Officer 2006-09, 2010-17, 2015-16 113.28 98.37 Dispute regarding questions of law, classification dispute, sales in transit, high sea sales, non-submission of C forms & E1 forms, disallowance of ITC, valuation of goods and other matters CAG 2015-16 1.10 1.10 Dispute regarding questions of law, classification dispute, sales in transit, high sea sales, non-submission of C forms & E1 forms, disallowance of ITC, valuation of goods and other matters Special Objection Hearing Authority 2012-13 0.05 0.05 Income Tax Act, 1961 Demands arising out of Regular Assessment/ Reassessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) 2009-10, 2011-12, 201 2-1 3, 201 9-20 719.64 152.81 Demands arising out of Regular Assessment/ Reassessment Demand arising out of order under section 201(1)/201(1A) of the Income Tax Act CIT(A) 2011-12, 2014-15 to 2021-22 3119.35 2409.78

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments

under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) In respect of borrowings:

(a) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) In respect of issue of securities:

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under paragraph (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) In respect of fraud:

(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration, the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year and upto the date of this report and provided to us, when performing our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties undertaken during the year and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In respect of internal audit:

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under

clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group has more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group. There are two CIC forming part of the group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No.117366W/W-100018)

Rupen K. Bhatt

Partner

(Membership No. 046930)

UDIN: 24046930BKEZVP9659

Place: Mumbai Date: May 08, 2024