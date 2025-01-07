|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 24/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 8, 2024 The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.28/- per share of the face value Rs. 2/- each. The Company has fixed Thursday, 20th June 2024 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of Members for the proposed Final Dividend. Please refer attached intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising including by way of debt issue
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 26, 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 Investment in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, existing subsidiary of the Company Merger of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited and L&T Sapura Offshore Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries, with the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 30 , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.Read More
The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.Read More
L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.Read More
The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.Read More
Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.Read More
The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.Read More
During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.Read More
With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.Read More
