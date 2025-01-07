iifl-logo-icon 1
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Board Meeting

3,523.5
(0.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:59 AM

Larsen & Toubro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202424 Apr 2024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 24/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 8, 2024 The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.28/- per share of the face value Rs. 2/- each. The Company has fixed Thursday, 20th June 2024 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of Members for the proposed Final Dividend. Please refer attached intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising including by way of debt issue
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 26, 2024
Board Meeting30 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 Investment in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, existing subsidiary of the Company Merger of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited and L&T Sapura Offshore Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries, with the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 30 , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Larsen & Toubro: Related News

L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

7 Jan 2025|12:46 PM

L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

23 Dec 2024|11:44 PM

The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.

L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

23 Dec 2024|02:21 PM

L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.

Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

9 Dec 2024|07:27 AM

The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.

Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.

L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

2 Dec 2024|01:01 PM

The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

4 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

31 Oct 2024|03:25 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.

L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

31 Oct 2024|01:06 PM

With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

