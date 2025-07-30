iifl-logo

L&T Wins Offshore Order Worth Over ₹15,000 Crore

30 Jul 2025 , 09:09 AM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Tuesday that it has won a major offshore contract from a client in the Middle East, one it describes as an “ultra-mega” order. The company didn’t share the exact numbers, but any deal worth over ₹15,000 crore falls into that category, so this one’s clearly significant.

The scope of work covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and even upgrading existing offshore facilities. It’s not a first for L&T’s hydrocarbon arm, which has handled similar scale projects before, especially across oil-rich regions like the Gulf.

The big announcement came just just hours ahead of the company’s scheduled quarterly results. Investors might see this as a positive sign, especially if it translates into better order inflows and revenue guidance in the earnings update. Elsewhere, L&T’s buildings and factories vertical has been active too. Last week, it reported new orders worth between ₹2,500 and ₹5,000 crore.

In Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s planned capital, the company picked up a contract from the Capital Region Development Authority. The details weren’t disclosed, but it adds to its ongoing civil construction work in the region. In Mumbai, L&T was roped in by a private builder to put up high-rise residential towers adding another urban project to its growing portfolio.

Outside India, the company’s Oman operations secured a repeat job to construct premium office space in Muscat. It’s a familiar client, which usually speaks to project satisfaction and delivery consistency.

Beyond infrastructure, L&T is also making moves in clean energy. Just last week, it announced plans to build India’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant will come up inside Indian Oil’s Panipat refinery. Once ready, it’s expected to play a role in India’s broader decarbonisation push and boost the country’s green hydrogen capabilities.

