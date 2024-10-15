iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunteck Realty Ltd Key Ratios

491
(-0.19%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:49:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunteck Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.99

-31.57

-6.71

291.25

Op profit growth

-15.4

-56.49

6.87

1,355.18

EBIT growth

-18.29

-51.32

7.17

820.93

Net profit growth

-58.17

-53.17

5

788.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.3

26.62

41.87

36.55

EBIT margin

24.22

29.94

42.09

36.63

Net profit margin

6.83

16.49

24.11

21.42

RoCE

4.16

5.23

12.28

12.23

RoNW

0.37

0.93

2.41

3

RoA

0.29

0.72

1.75

1.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.99

5.33

15.96

36.04

Dividend per share

1.5

1.5

1.5

3

Cash EPS

2.61

6.88

15.14

33.63

Book value per share

197.46

195.81

187.46

299.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

93.27

39.44

26.53

5.28

P/CEPS

106.58

30.51

27.96

5.66

P/B

1.41

1.07

2.25

0.63

EV/EBIDTA

30.35

20.65

17.71

9.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

9.82

8.81

Tax payout

-25.64

-27.3

-32.5

-28.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

209.17

198.28

92.99

61.52

Inventory days

1,592.98

1,617.28

1,118.57

1,136.8

Creditor days

-152.38

-132.43

-87.07

-80.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.75

-4.18

-8.89

-7.66

Net debt / equity

0.21

0.27

0.17

0.49

Net debt / op. profit

4.3

4.66

1.23

2.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.42

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.98

-4.25

-1.09

-1.35

Other costs

-51.28

-69.11

-57.02

-62.09

Sunteck Realty : related Articles

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunteck Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.