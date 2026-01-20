Sunteck Realty Plans First Tower Launch of ₹3,000 Crore Ultra Luxury Project in Goregaon West

Sunteck Realty Limited has announced plans to launch the first tower of a new ultra-luxury residential project in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The company stated that the overall development carries a gross development value potential of around ₹3,000 crore.

The project is planned on a three-acre land parcel and will feature a 42-storey residential tower as part of its initial phase. According to Sunteck Realty, the first phase of the development is expected to contribute nearly ₹1,250 crore to the total gross development value.

The residential development will offer large three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments positioned in the ultra-luxury housing segment. Each residence will be equipped with private elevator access and dedicated entrance lobbies, enhancing privacy and exclusivity for residents.

Homes will feature expansive decks offering views of the Aarey Forest and the Mumbai skyline, a rare combination in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The company said the project has been architecturally designed by Hong Kong-based architect James Law.

The development is planned as a mixed-use destination, combining ultra-luxury residential units with commercial spaces, retail outlets and dining options.

Sunteck Realty said the project will offer more than 100,000 square feet of recreational and lifestyle amenities. Planned amenities include a double-height entrance lobby, landscaped green decks and a residents-only private club. Goregaon West continues to be a key focus market for Sunteck Realty, supported by consistent residential demand and strong infrastructure connectivity.

Over the past decade, the developer has delivered and sold out multiple residential projects in the Goregaon West micro-market. The company said its execution track record in the area strengthens confidence in the demand potential and timely completion of the upcoming project.

