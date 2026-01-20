iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Sunteck Realty Plans First Tower Launch of ₹3,000 Crore Ultra Luxury Project in Goregaon West

20 Jan 2026 , 10:25 AM

Sunteck Realty Limited has announced plans to launch the first tower of a new ultra-luxury residential project in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The company stated that the overall development carries a gross development value potential of around ₹3,000 crore.

The project is planned on a three-acre land parcel and will feature a 42-storey residential tower as part of its initial phase. According to Sunteck Realty, the first phase of the development is expected to contribute nearly ₹1,250 crore to the total gross development value.

The residential development will offer large three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments positioned in the ultra-luxury housing segment. Each residence will be equipped with private elevator access and dedicated entrance lobbies, enhancing privacy and exclusivity for residents.

Homes will feature expansive decks offering views of the Aarey Forest and the Mumbai skyline, a rare combination in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The company said the project has been architecturally designed by Hong Kong-based architect James Law.

The development is planned as a mixed-use destination, combining ultra-luxury residential units with commercial spaces, retail outlets and dining options.

Sunteck Realty said the project will offer more than 100,000 square feet of recreational and lifestyle amenities. Planned amenities include a double-height entrance lobby, landscaped green decks and a residents-only private club. Goregaon West continues to be a key focus market for Sunteck Realty, supported by consistent residential demand and strong infrastructure connectivity.

Over the past decade, the developer has delivered and sold out multiple residential projects in the Goregaon West micro-market. The company said its execution track record in the area strengthens confidence in the demand potential and timely completion of the upcoming project.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Goregaon West
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Stock Market today
  • stocks to watch
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus Life may acquire US-firm Ardelyx; may fund deal via QIP

Zydus Life may acquire US-firm Ardelyx; may fund deal via QIP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|01:08 PM
Aditya Birla’s equity worth ₹289 Crore changes hands

Aditya Birla’s equity worth ₹289 Crore changes hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|12:42 PM
Adani Power’s ₹4,000 Crore resolution plan upheld by NCLAT

Adani Power’s ₹4,000 Crore resolution plan upheld by NCLAT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|12:22 PM
Amber Enterprises Gets 100 Acres from YEIDA for Manufacturing Facility Near Jewar Airport

Amber Enterprises Gets 100 Acres from YEIDA for Manufacturing Facility Near Jewar Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|10:34 AM
ACME Solar Commissions Additional 12 MW Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

ACME Solar Commissions Additional 12 MW Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|10:27 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.