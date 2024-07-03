iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunteck Realty Ltd Half Yearly Results

493.85
(-0.39%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

485.33

469.34

95.51

138.2

224.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

485.33

469.34

95.51

138.2

224.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.04

26.44

29.13

16.34

19.09

Total Income

510.36

495.78

124.64

154.54

243.34

Total Expenditure

416.57

330.3

117.27

129.26

169.01

PBIDT

93.79

165.48

7.38

25.28

74.33

Interest

20.19

35.24

33.11

48.47

37.43

PBDT

73.6

130.24

-25.73

-23.19

36.9

Depreciation

6.99

5.52

4.01

4.75

4.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

14.07

28.12

2.73

-0.42

8.6

Deferred Tax

-4.86

4.99

-11.8

-1.66

-3.44

Reported Profit After Tax

57.41

91.61

-20.68

-25.87

27.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

57.41

91.61

-20.68

-25.87

27.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

57.41

91.61

-20.68

-25.87

27.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.92

6.25

-1.47

0

1.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.65

14.65

14.05

14.05

14.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.32

35.25

7.72

18.29

33.14

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

11.82

19.51

-21.65

-18.71

12.16

