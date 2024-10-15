iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunteck Realty Ltd Shareholding Pattern

479.55
(-2.93%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Sunteck Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

63.24%

63.24%

63.24%

63.24%

67.22%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

28.02%

27.81%

27.44%

27.52%

23.64%

Non-Institutions

8.73%

8.94%

9.3%

9.22%

9.12%

Total Non-Promoter

36.75%

36.75%

36.75%

36.75%

32.77%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.24%

Non-Promoter- 28.02%

Institutions: 28.02%

Non-Institutions: 8.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sunteck Realty: Related NEWS

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

15 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunteck Realty Ltd

