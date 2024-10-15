iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunteck Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

458.6
(-4.37%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:29:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.65

14.65

14.65

14.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,047.67

2,006.2

1,927.25

1,927.52

Net Worth

2,062.32

2,020.85

1,941.9

1,942.16

Minority Interest

Debt

298.38

419.41

424.36

387.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

20.72

2.2

1.56

2.57

Total Liabilities

2,381.42

2,442.46

2,367.82

2,332.26

Fixed Assets

276.99

65.39

61.74

50.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,295.46

1,388.8

1,495.43

1,722.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

52.4

32.95

19.22

19.75

Networking Capital

705.21

847.97

774.83

479.45

Inventories

650.11

820.73

452.01

280.78

Inventory Days

326.48

Sundry Debtors

246.32

71.28

108.55

95.99

Debtor Days

111.61

Other Current Assets

532.64

637.18

681.42

401.8

Sundry Creditors

-167.27

-117.6

-83.17

-74.68

Creditor Days

86.83

Other Current Liabilities

-556.59

-563.62

-383.98

-224.44

Cash

51.37

107.36

16.59

59.36

Total Assets

2,381.43

2,442.47

2,367.81

2,332.26

Sunteck Realty : related Articles

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

15 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

