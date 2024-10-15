Sunteck Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.65
14.65
14.65
14.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,047.67
2,006.2
1,927.25
1,927.52
Net Worth
2,062.32
2,020.85
1,941.9
1,942.16
Minority Interest
Debt
298.38
419.41
424.36
387.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.72
2.2
1.56
2.57
Total Liabilities
2,381.42
2,442.46
2,367.82
2,332.26
Fixed Assets
276.99
65.39
61.74
50.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,295.46
1,388.8
1,495.43
1,722.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
52.4
32.95
19.22
19.75
Networking Capital
705.21
847.97
774.83
479.45
Inventories
650.11
820.73
452.01
280.78
Inventory Days
326.48
Sundry Debtors
246.32
71.28
108.55
95.99
Debtor Days
111.61
Other Current Assets
532.64
637.18
681.42
401.8
Sundry Creditors
-167.27
-117.6
-83.17
-74.68
Creditor Days
86.83
Other Current Liabilities
-556.59
-563.62
-383.98
-224.44
Cash
51.37
107.36
16.59
59.36
Total Assets
2,381.43
2,442.47
2,367.81
2,332.26
