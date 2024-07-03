Sunteck Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
169.05
316.28
426.89
42.45
24.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
169.05
316.28
426.89
42.45
24.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.01
12.08
8.1
19.09
11.85
Total Income
182.06
328.36
434.99
61.54
36.78
Total Expenditure
131.72
284.9
273.78
57.27
39.07
PBIDT
50.34
43.46
161.22
4.27
-2.29
Interest
9.92
10.27
18.15
17.09
15.78
PBDT
40.42
33.19
143.06
-12.82
-18.07
Depreciation
3.62
3.36
3.11
2.42
2.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.66
5.41
26.89
1.23
0.33
Deferred Tax
-6.5
1.63
11.73
-6.74
-6.69
Reported Profit After Tax
34.63
22.78
101.34
-9.73
-13.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.63
22.78
101.34
-9.73
-13.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.63
22.78
101.34
-9.73
-13.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.39
1.56
6.92
-0.69
-0.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
150
0
0
Equity
14.65
14.65
14.65
14.65
14.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.77
13.74
37.76
10.05
-9.18
PBDTM(%)
23.91
10.49
33.51
-30.2
-72.45
PATM(%)
20.48
7.2
23.73
-22.92
-55.89
