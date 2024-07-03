iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunteck Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

169.05

316.28

426.89

42.45

24.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

169.05

316.28

426.89

42.45

24.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.01

12.08

8.1

19.09

11.85

Total Income

182.06

328.36

434.99

61.54

36.78

Total Expenditure

131.72

284.9

273.78

57.27

39.07

PBIDT

50.34

43.46

161.22

4.27

-2.29

Interest

9.92

10.27

18.15

17.09

15.78

PBDT

40.42

33.19

143.06

-12.82

-18.07

Depreciation

3.62

3.36

3.11

2.42

2.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.66

5.41

26.89

1.23

0.33

Deferred Tax

-6.5

1.63

11.73

-6.74

-6.69

Reported Profit After Tax

34.63

22.78

101.34

-9.73

-13.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

34.63

22.78

101.34

-9.73

-13.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

34.63

22.78

101.34

-9.73

-13.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.39

1.56

6.92

-0.69

-0.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

150

0

0

Equity

14.65

14.65

14.65

14.65

14.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.77

13.74

37.76

10.05

-9.18

PBDTM(%)

23.91

10.49

33.51

-30.2

-72.45

PATM(%)

20.48

7.2

23.73

-22.92

-55.89

Sunteck Realty: Related NEWS

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

15 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunteck Realty Ltd

