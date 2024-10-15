iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunteck Realty Ltd Board Meeting

451.85
(2.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sunteck Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SUNTECK REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other business matters Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SUNTECK REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
SUNTECK REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. If considered appropriate recommendation of Final Dividend on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024; 3. Enabling resolution for raising of funds by way of debt or equity or any other convertible securities etc. and through QIP FPO rights issue debt issue preferential issue etc. or any other mode. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Secretarial And Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202413 Jan 2024
SUNTECK REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

Sunteck Realty: Related News

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunteck Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.