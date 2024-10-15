|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|SUNTECK REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other business matters Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|SUNTECK REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|SUNTECK REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. If considered appropriate recommendation of Final Dividend on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024; 3. Enabling resolution for raising of funds by way of debt or equity or any other convertible securities etc. and through QIP FPO rights issue debt issue preferential issue etc. or any other mode. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Secretarial And Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|13 Jan 2024
|SUNTECK REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.