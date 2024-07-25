iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Finance Ltd Shareholding Pattern

139.28
(-2.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

L&T Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

66.29%

66.37%

65.86%

65.89%

66.01%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

19.05%

18.97%

19.74%

19.74%

19.13%

Non-Institutions

14.65%

14.65%

14.39%

14.35%

14.84%

Total Non-Promoter

33.7%

33.62%

34.13%

34.1%

33.98%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.29%

Non-Promoter- 19.05%

Institutions: 19.05%

Non-Institutions: 14.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

L&T Finance Ltd: Related NEWS

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

25 Jul 2024|01:38 PM

L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.

Read More
L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

18 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Read More

