L&T Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

139.28
(-2.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,488.94

2,479.67

2,474.04

2,469.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20,706.02

18,839.17

8,797.09

8,540.84

Net Worth

23,194.96

21,318.84

11,271.13

11,010.29

Minority Interest

Debt

76,603.45

83,104.9

104.82

1,773.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.32

0

Total Liabilities

99,798.41

1,04,423.74

11,376.27

12,783.51

Fixed Assets

243.31

221.27

0.56

0.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

12,374.78

14,401.81

9,202.12

10,069.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1,842.48

1,841.32

0

0.34

Networking Capital

-665.66

58.84

2,002.18

1,284.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

247.27

2.34

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1,639.49

1,659.86

2,049.93

1,340.74

Sundry Creditors

-1,219.81

-804

-3.83

-4.49

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1,332.61

-799.35

-43.92

-51.68

Cash

4,644.11

12,745.94

171.41

1,427.99

Total Assets

18,439.02

29,269.19

11,376.27

12,783.51

L&T Finance Ltd : related Articles

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

25 Jul 2024|01:38 PM

25 Jul 2024|01:38 PM

L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

18 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

18 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR L&T Finance Ltd

