L&T Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,488.94
2,479.67
2,474.04
2,469.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20,706.02
18,839.17
8,797.09
8,540.84
Net Worth
23,194.96
21,318.84
11,271.13
11,010.29
Minority Interest
Debt
76,603.45
83,104.9
104.82
1,773.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.32
0
Total Liabilities
99,798.41
1,04,423.74
11,376.27
12,783.51
Fixed Assets
243.31
221.27
0.56
0.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
12,374.78
14,401.81
9,202.12
10,069.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,842.48
1,841.32
0
0.34
Networking Capital
-665.66
58.84
2,002.18
1,284.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
247.27
2.34
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1,639.49
1,659.86
2,049.93
1,340.74
Sundry Creditors
-1,219.81
-804
-3.83
-4.49
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1,332.61
-799.35
-43.92
-51.68
Cash
4,644.11
12,745.94
171.41
1,427.99
Total Assets
18,439.02
29,269.19
11,376.27
12,783.51
L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.Read More
L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.