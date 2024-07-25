iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

143.03
(0.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

L&T FINANCE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,182.1

33.034,49,456.435,613.710.514,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,680.65

174.372,70,889.69907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

146.19

28.711,86,879.641,612.651.056,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

279

333.431,75,827.14304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

433.45

9.21,43,587.434,370.443.113,206.57260.36

L&T Finance Ltd: RELATED NEWS

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

25 Jul 2024|01:38 PM

L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.

Read More
L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

18 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Read More

