|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|L&T Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|L&T Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed Board Meeting intimation for the quarter ended June 30 2024 to be held on July 16 2024. Please find enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Recommendation of dividend on the equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 if any. outcome of the Board Meeting. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting. Please find enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 50 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform the exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday March 18 2024 to consider inter alia the proposal of raising of funds by issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures within the overall approved borrowing limits in accordance with regulatory requirements. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51, read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other regulations, if applicable, and further to our letter dated March 11, 2024, we hereby inform the exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on March 18, 2024, has, inter alia, approved the raising of funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures (including subordinated-debt, masala bonds and perpetual debt) (NCDs) from time to time, in one or more tranches, such that at any point of time the NCDs issued and outstanding does not exceed an aggregate amount of Rs. 1,01,000 crores, as per the sub limits approved by the Board, and within the overall borrowing limits approved by the Members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find enclosed the annexure pertaining to change in directors of the Company as disclosed in the outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 23, 2024. A. Approved the unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The following documents are enclosed as Annexure A: Unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors in accordance with Regulation 33 and 52 of the Listing Regulations; Certificate issued by the Statutory Auditors in accordance with Regulation 54 of the Listing Regulations; The statement indicating no deviation or variation in utilization of issue proceeds of nonconvertible securities of the Company, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company, in accordance with Regulation 52 (7 and 7A) of the Listing Regulations. Further, in accordance with Regulation 47(1)(b) and 52(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Company would be publishing the unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 in the newspapers. B. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company and further to our letter dated July 1, 2023, approved the following proposals, subject to approval of the Members: Appointment of Mr. Sudipta Roy (DIN: 08069653) as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of five years i.e., w.e.f. January 24, 2024 to January 23, 2029; Re-designation of Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi (DIN:03545900) as the Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from January 24, 2024 until April 30, 2024 pursuant to his resignation as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from January 23, 2024 (end of the day). The letter received from Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi in relation to the aforesaid is enclosed; A copy of the press release in connection with the aforesaid is enclosed as Annexure B. Appointment of Dr. R. Seetharaman (DIN: 01846777) as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company for a first term of five consecutive years effective January 23, 2024 to January 22, 2029; Re-appointment of Ms. Nishi Vasudeva (DIN: 03016991) as Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years effective March 15, 2024 to March 14, 2029. Mr. Sudipta Roy, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Mr. R. Seetharaman and Ms. Nishi Vasudeva are not debarred from holding the office of directors by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. Details as required under SEBI circular dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure C. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.45 p.m. and concluded at 7.03 p.m. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting. Please find enclosed financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Please find enclosed intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.Read More
L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
