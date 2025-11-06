Top Stocks for Today - 6th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

National Stock Exchange: For the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted its results. The company reported a total income of ₹4,160 Crore. It reported a 16% sequential growth in its profit after tax. For the H1 FY26, the business reported a 11% y-o-y growth in its Profit After Tax (PAT). It logged an EBITDA margin of 77% for the quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation: The aviation business said that it logged a net loss of ₹2,582 Crore for the September 2025 quarter. This significantly increased against ₹988.80 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company registered a revenue growth of 9.30% on a y-o-y basis to ₹18,555 Crore. It registered an EBITDA growth of 85% to ₹3,472 Crore.

Indian Hotels Company: The company informed that its net profit for the second quarter slipped by 48.60% on a y-o-y basis to ₹285 Crore. It logged a 11.80% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter under review. EBITDA for the current quarter widened by 14% to ₹572 Crore.

Berger Paints India: The business logged a 23.60% decline in its Q2 FY26 net profit at ₹206 Crore. However, it logged a 1.90% y-o-y growth in its revenue to ₹2,827 Crore. EBITDA for the relevant quarter slipped as much as 19% to ₹352 Crore.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The business posted a 56.30% y-o-y decline in its net profit at ₹23.30 Crore for the quarter ended September 2025. It also announced a 7.40% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹989 Crore. The business said that its EBITDA margin declined as much as 17% to ₹56 Crore.

