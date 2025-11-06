iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 6th November 2025

6 Nov 2025 , 07:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

National Stock Exchange: For the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted its results. The company reported a total income of ₹4,160 Crore. It reported a 16% sequential growth in its profit after tax. For the H1 FY26, the business reported a 11% y-o-y growth in its Profit After Tax (PAT). It logged an EBITDA margin of 77% for the quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation: The aviation business said that it logged a net loss of ₹2,582 Crore for the September 2025 quarter. This significantly increased against ₹988.80 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company registered a revenue growth of 9.30% on a y-o-y basis to ₹18,555 Crore. It registered an EBITDA growth of 85% to ₹3,472 Crore. 

Indian Hotels Company: The company informed that its net profit for the second quarter slipped by 48.60% on a y-o-y basis to ₹285 Crore. It logged a 11.80% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter under review. EBITDA for the current quarter widened by 14% to ₹572 Crore.

Berger Paints India: The business logged a 23.60% decline in its Q2 FY26 net profit at ₹206 Crore. However, it logged a 1.90% y-o-y growth in its revenue to ₹2,827 Crore. EBITDA for the relevant quarter slipped as much as 19% to ₹352 Crore. 

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The business posted a 56.30% y-o-y decline in its net profit at ₹23.30 Crore for the quarter ended September 2025. It also announced a 7.40% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹989 Crore. The business said that its EBITDA margin declined as much as 17% to ₹56 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks for today
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top Stocks to Focus
  • Top stocks to watch
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEML Q2 Net Profit Falls 6% to ₹48 Crore, Revenue Dips 2.4% YoY

BEML Q2 Net Profit Falls 6% to ₹48 Crore, Revenue Dips 2.4% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|03:01 PM
SBI enters $100-Billion market cap club post Q2 results

SBI enters $100-Billion market cap club post Q2 results

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|02:06 PM
Redington Reports 32% Rise in Q2 Profit; Revenue Climbs 17% to ₹29,075 Crore

Redington Reports 32% Rise in Q2 Profit; Revenue Climbs 17% to ₹29,075 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|01:03 PM
Asian Energy Services secures ₹459 Crore coal handling project

Asian Energy Services secures ₹459 Crore coal handling project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|12:57 PM
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww) IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww) IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|12:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.