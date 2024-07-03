iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Share Price

356.4
(-4.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open373.15
  • Day's High374.35
  • 52 Wk High585
  • Prev. Close372
  • Day's Low355.6
  • 52 Wk Low 338.05
  • Turnover (lac)350.96
  • P/E10.36
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value378.92
  • EPS35.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,884.68
  • Div. Yield1.34
View All Historical Data
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

373.15

Prev. Close

372

Turnover(Lac.)

350.96

Day's High

374.35

Day's Low

355.6

52 Week's High

585

52 Week's Low

338.05

Book Value

378.92

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,884.68

P/E

10.36

EPS

35.95

Divi. Yield

1.34

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 1.23%

Institutions: 1.23%

Non-Institutions: 23.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.19

16.19

16.19

16.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,915.29

2,688.76

2,342.52

2,073.55

Net Worth

2,931.48

2,704.95

2,358.71

2,089.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,018.25

2,685.57

2,034.67

2,240.28

yoy growth (%)

12.38

31.99

-9.17

32.87

Raw materials

-2,133.24

-1,828.62

-1,406.97

-1,706.51

As % of sales

70.67

68.09

69.14

76.17

Employee costs

-175.63

-142.95

-133.64

-103.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

380.09

368.51

251.95

147.87

Depreciation

-94.71

-95.55

-57.23

-53.69

Tax paid

-84.84

-98.31

-53.94

-13.77

Working capital

-147.16

105.02

597.53

-452.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.38

31.99

-9.17

32.87

Op profit growth

-5.25

81.4

11.53

-38.26

EBIT growth

-3.59

26.45

56.59

-37.29

Net profit growth

8.95

36.1

47.65

-28.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,899.37

3,252.08

3,018.25

2,685.56

2,110.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,899.37

3,252.08

3,018.25

2,685.56

2,110.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

128.61

77.33

63.97

53.92

56.46

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gautam Dalmia

Whole Time Director & CEO

B B Mehta

Independent Director

Kannan Panchapakesan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

T Venkatesan

Independent Director

Amita Misra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aashima Khanna

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajeev Bakshi

Independent Director

NEERAJ CHANDRA

Whole Time Director & CEO

Pankaj Rastogi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

Summary

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited is mainly engaged in manufacturing of sugar, generation of power, manufacturing of Industrial alcohol and manufacturing of refractory products. The Company was established in 1935 by Jaidayal Dalmia. In the year 1939, the cement unit was started, with the installed capacity of 250 tonnes per day. They manufactured cement by semi-dry process. The machinery used for cement production was imported from Germany. In the year 1949, they installed a 500 tonnes per day wet process kiln supplied by FLS Smidth, Denmark. The company was originally incorporated in the year 1951 with the name Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.In the year 1958, the company commenced their Magnesite operations. In the year 1959, the company undertook the expansion in the cement manufacturing plant with installation of another 500 tonnes per day wet process Folax kiln supplied by F L S Smidth, Denmark. In the year 1970, the company acquired Govan Travels.In the year 1982, the company installed a 200 tonnes Vertical Shaft Kiln using Fuel Slurry process. In the year 1986, the company improved their packaging and presentation by using ply bags for cement. In the year 1987, they used lignite as fuel and reduced their variable cost. Also, they expanded 1500 TPD dry kiln process. In the year 1993, the company started their wind farm. In the year 1997, they commissioned the VRM-Cement Grinding Mill. They completed the 3300 TPD-KHD upgradation in the 2002.During the year 2003-04,
Company FAQs

What is the Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹356.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹2884.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is 10.36 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹338.05 and ₹585 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd?

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.37%, 3 Years at -1.33%, 1 Year at -8.81%, 6 Month at -10.72%, 3 Month at -33.19% and 1 Month at -15.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.91 %
Institutions - 1.24 %
Public - 23.85 %

