Summary

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited is mainly engaged in manufacturing of sugar, generation of power, manufacturing of Industrial alcohol and manufacturing of refractory products. The Company was established in 1935 by Jaidayal Dalmia. In the year 1939, the cement unit was started, with the installed capacity of 250 tonnes per day. They manufactured cement by semi-dry process. The machinery used for cement production was imported from Germany. In the year 1949, they installed a 500 tonnes per day wet process kiln supplied by FLS Smidth, Denmark. The company was originally incorporated in the year 1951 with the name Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.In the year 1958, the company commenced their Magnesite operations. In the year 1959, the company undertook the expansion in the cement manufacturing plant with installation of another 500 tonnes per day wet process Folax kiln supplied by F L S Smidth, Denmark. In the year 1970, the company acquired Govan Travels.In the year 1982, the company installed a 200 tonnes Vertical Shaft Kiln using Fuel Slurry process. In the year 1986, the company improved their packaging and presentation by using ply bags for cement. In the year 1987, they used lignite as fuel and reduced their variable cost. Also, they expanded 1500 TPD dry kiln process. In the year 1993, the company started their wind farm. In the year 1997, they commissioned the VRM-Cement Grinding Mill. They completed the 3300 TPD-KHD upgradation in the 2002.During the year 2003-04,

