SectorSugar
Open₹373.15
Prev. Close₹372
Turnover(Lac.)₹350.96
Day's High₹374.35
Day's Low₹355.6
52 Week's High₹585
52 Week's Low₹338.05
Book Value₹378.92
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,884.68
P/E10.36
EPS35.95
Divi. Yield1.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.19
16.19
16.19
16.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,915.29
2,688.76
2,342.52
2,073.55
Net Worth
2,931.48
2,704.95
2,358.71
2,089.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,018.25
2,685.57
2,034.67
2,240.28
yoy growth (%)
12.38
31.99
-9.17
32.87
Raw materials
-2,133.24
-1,828.62
-1,406.97
-1,706.51
As % of sales
70.67
68.09
69.14
76.17
Employee costs
-175.63
-142.95
-133.64
-103.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
380.09
368.51
251.95
147.87
Depreciation
-94.71
-95.55
-57.23
-53.69
Tax paid
-84.84
-98.31
-53.94
-13.77
Working capital
-147.16
105.02
597.53
-452.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.38
31.99
-9.17
32.87
Op profit growth
-5.25
81.4
11.53
-38.26
EBIT growth
-3.59
26.45
56.59
-37.29
Net profit growth
8.95
36.1
47.65
-28.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,899.37
3,252.08
3,018.25
2,685.56
2,110.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,899.37
3,252.08
3,018.25
2,685.56
2,110.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.61
77.33
63.97
53.92
56.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gautam Dalmia
Whole Time Director & CEO
B B Mehta
Independent Director
Kannan Panchapakesan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
T Venkatesan
Independent Director
Amita Misra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aashima Khanna
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajeev Bakshi
Independent Director
NEERAJ CHANDRA
Whole Time Director & CEO
Pankaj Rastogi
Reports by Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd
Summary
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited is mainly engaged in manufacturing of sugar, generation of power, manufacturing of Industrial alcohol and manufacturing of refractory products. The Company was established in 1935 by Jaidayal Dalmia. In the year 1939, the cement unit was started, with the installed capacity of 250 tonnes per day. They manufactured cement by semi-dry process. The machinery used for cement production was imported from Germany. In the year 1949, they installed a 500 tonnes per day wet process kiln supplied by FLS Smidth, Denmark. The company was originally incorporated in the year 1951 with the name Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.In the year 1958, the company commenced their Magnesite operations. In the year 1959, the company undertook the expansion in the cement manufacturing plant with installation of another 500 tonnes per day wet process Folax kiln supplied by F L S Smidth, Denmark. In the year 1970, the company acquired Govan Travels.In the year 1982, the company installed a 200 tonnes Vertical Shaft Kiln using Fuel Slurry process. In the year 1986, the company improved their packaging and presentation by using ply bags for cement. In the year 1987, they used lignite as fuel and reduced their variable cost. Also, they expanded 1500 TPD dry kiln process. In the year 1993, the company started their wind farm. In the year 1997, they commissioned the VRM-Cement Grinding Mill. They completed the 3300 TPD-KHD upgradation in the 2002.During the year 2003-04,
The Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹356.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹2884.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is 10.36 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹338.05 and ₹585 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.37%, 3 Years at -1.33%, 1 Year at -8.81%, 6 Month at -10.72%, 3 Month at -33.19% and 1 Month at -15.68%.
