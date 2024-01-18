|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|1.25
|62.5
|Final
|Recommended final Dividend of Rs. 1.25 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- fully paid up (i.e., 62.5%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|3.75
|187.5
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, February 02, 2024, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Attached is a copy of the same pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations along with the copy of Limited Review Report thereon. At the said meeting the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3.75/- (187.5%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- for the financial year 2023-2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has fixed Friday, February 16, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members to make payment of said interim dividend.
