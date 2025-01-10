Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.19
16.19
16.19
16.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,915.29
2,688.76
2,342.52
2,073.55
Net Worth
2,931.48
2,704.95
2,358.71
2,089.74
Minority Interest
Debt
1,430.17
454.07
818.51
957.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
260.96
264.28
233.3
246.66
Total Liabilities
4,622.61
3,423.3
3,410.52
3,294.3
Fixed Assets
1,815.95
1,673.49
1,589.92
1,335.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
678.97
736.2
593.79
563.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.11
46.88
71.88
105.68
Networking Capital
1,586.77
898.03
1,051.03
1,210.49
Inventories
1,755.56
1,037.28
1,235.89
1,375.03
Inventory Days
149.45
186.88
Sundry Debtors
119.96
148.96
155.87
115.26
Debtor Days
18.84
15.66
Other Current Assets
253.97
138.28
142.94
208.52
Sundry Creditors
-403.17
-225.44
-281.13
-278.53
Creditor Days
33.99
37.85
Other Current Liabilities
-139.55
-201.05
-202.54
-209.79
Cash
527.81
68.7
103.9
79.49
Total Assets
4,622.61
3,423.3
3,410.52
3,294.3
