Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

355.65
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

Dalmia Bharat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

380.09

368.51

251.95

147.87

Depreciation

-94.71

-95.55

-57.23

-53.69

Tax paid

-84.84

-98.31

-53.94

-13.77

Working capital

-147.16

105.02

597.53

-452.58

Other operating items

Operating

53.38

279.67

738.31

-372.17

Capital expenditure

275.08

49.75

190.84

67.08

Free cash flow

328.46

329.43

929.15

-305.09

Equity raised

4,122.43

3,396.37

2,856.16

2,548.6

Investing

30.3

116.6

11.62

160.07

Financing

58.97

156.31

1,189.93

894.76

Dividends paid

0

0

29.14

16.18

Net in cash

4,540.17

3,998.71

5,016

3,314.53

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

