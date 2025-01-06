Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
380.09
368.51
251.95
147.87
Depreciation
-94.71
-95.55
-57.23
-53.69
Tax paid
-84.84
-98.31
-53.94
-13.77
Working capital
-147.16
105.02
597.53
-452.58
Other operating items
Operating
53.38
279.67
738.31
-372.17
Capital expenditure
275.08
49.75
190.84
67.08
Free cash flow
328.46
329.43
929.15
-305.09
Equity raised
4,122.43
3,396.37
2,856.16
2,548.6
Investing
30.3
116.6
11.62
160.07
Financing
58.97
156.31
1,189.93
894.76
Dividends paid
0
0
29.14
16.18
Net in cash
4,540.17
3,998.71
5,016
3,314.53
No Record Found
