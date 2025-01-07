iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

365
(2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,018.25

2,685.57

2,034.67

2,240.28

yoy growth (%)

12.38

31.99

-9.17

32.87

Raw materials

-2,133.24

-1,828.62

-1,406.97

-1,706.51

As % of sales

70.67

68.09

69.14

76.17

Employee costs

-175.63

-142.95

-133.64

-103.89

As % of sales

5.81

5.32

6.56

4.63

Other costs

-261.67

-241.44

-233.56

-196.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.66

8.99

11.47

8.76

Operating profit

447.71

472.56

260.5

233.56

OPM

14.83

17.59

12.8

10.42

Depreciation

-94.71

-95.55

-57.23

-53.69

Interest expense

-34.82

-61.86

-88.38

-69.46

Other income

61.91

53.36

137.06

37.46

Profit before tax

380.09

368.51

251.95

147.87

Taxes

-84.84

-98.31

-53.94

-13.77

Tax rate

-22.32

-26.67

-21.4

-9.31

Minorities and other

-1.61

-0.7

0

0

Adj. profit

293.64

269.5

198.01

134.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

293.64

269.5

198.01

134.1

yoy growth (%)

8.95

36.1

47.65

-28.2

NPM

9.72

10.03

9.73

5.98

Dalmia Bharat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.