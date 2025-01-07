Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,018.25
2,685.57
2,034.67
2,240.28
yoy growth (%)
12.38
31.99
-9.17
32.87
Raw materials
-2,133.24
-1,828.62
-1,406.97
-1,706.51
As % of sales
70.67
68.09
69.14
76.17
Employee costs
-175.63
-142.95
-133.64
-103.89
As % of sales
5.81
5.32
6.56
4.63
Other costs
-261.67
-241.44
-233.56
-196.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.66
8.99
11.47
8.76
Operating profit
447.71
472.56
260.5
233.56
OPM
14.83
17.59
12.8
10.42
Depreciation
-94.71
-95.55
-57.23
-53.69
Interest expense
-34.82
-61.86
-88.38
-69.46
Other income
61.91
53.36
137.06
37.46
Profit before tax
380.09
368.51
251.95
147.87
Taxes
-84.84
-98.31
-53.94
-13.77
Tax rate
-22.32
-26.67
-21.4
-9.31
Minorities and other
-1.61
-0.7
0
0
Adj. profit
293.64
269.5
198.01
134.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
293.64
269.5
198.01
134.1
yoy growth (%)
8.95
36.1
47.65
-28.2
NPM
9.72
10.03
9.73
5.98
