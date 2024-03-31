To the Members of

DALMIA BHARAT SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to Note 44 (a) to the Standalone Financial Statements, regarding acquisition of Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Limited by the Company. The Company has acquired 100% equity shares of Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Limited (became 100% subsidiary of the Company with effect from December 22, 2023) pursuant to Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order dated November 24, 2023 and Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order dated December 22, 2023. As per the terms of the approved resolution plan, the Company has made investment of Rs.50.00 crore in the equity shares of Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Limited and given loan of Rs.91.85 crore to Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Limited for further payment to secured financial creditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response (1) Determination of net realizable value of inventory of sugar as at the year ended March 31, 2024 (Refer note 8 & 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our procedures included the following: As on March 31, 2024, the Company has inventory of sugar with the carrying value Rs.1351.99 Crores. The inventory of sugar is valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. • We understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determination of net realizable value of inventory of sugar. We considered the inventory valuation of sugar as a key audit matter given the relative size of the balance in the Standalone Financial Statements and significant judgment involved in the consideration of factors such as minimum sale price, monthly quota, fluctuation in selling prices and the related notifications of the Government in determination of net realizable value. • Assessing the appropriateness of Companys accounting policy for valuation of finished goods and compliance of the policy with the requirements of the prevailing accounting standards. • We considered various factors including the actual selling price prevailing around and subsequent to the year-end, minimum selling price, monthly quota and other notifications of the Government of India, initiatives taken by the Government with respect to sugar industries. • Compared the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realizable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realizable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value. (2) Litigations Matters & Contingent Liabilities (Refer note 32 of the Standalone Financial Statements) Our procedures included the following: The Company is subject to claims and litigations. Major risks identified by the Company in that area relate to claims against the Company and taxation matters. The amounts of claims and litigations may be significant and estimates of the amounts of provisions or contingent liabilities are subject to significant management judgment. • Assessing the procedures implemented by the Company to identify and gather the risks it is exposed to. Due to complexity involved in these litigation matters, managements judgment regarding recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined and it has been considered as a key audit matter. • Discussion with the management on the development in these litigations during the year ended March 31, 2024. • Obtaining an understanding of the risk analysis performed by the Company, with the relating supporting documentation and studying written statements from internal/ external legal experts, when applicable. • Verification that the accounting and/ or disclosures as the case may be in the Standalone Financial Statements is in accordance with the assessment of legal counsel/ management. • Obtaining representation letter from the management on the assessment of those matters as per SA 580 (revised)-written representations. (3) Deferred Tax Assets / Liability (Refer note 28 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our procedures included the following: From the financial year commencing April 1, 2019, the Government of India Promulgated the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (enacted into Taxation Laws) (Amendment) Act, 2019) has introduced Section 115BAA of the Income Tax Act 1961 in which companies can opt for lower tax rate based on certain conditions such as foregoing exemptions/deductions including deduction under chapter VI A and foregoing the benefits of MAT credit entitlement. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls implemented by the Company over recognition of deferred tax assets based on the assessment of Companys ability to generate sufficient taxable profits in foreseeable future allowing the use of deferred tax assets. During the current financial year, the Company has made tax provisions based on new tax regime. • Evaluated the managements assessment for complying with the prescribed conditions as mentioned in the relevant notification issued by Income Tax department. • Understood and verified the assumptions taken for preparation of future profit projections, considered impact of reversal of exemption not available in new tax regime and calculated the deferred tax accordingly. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations performed by the management. • Evaluated managements assessment of time period available for adjustment of such deferred tax assets as per provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and appropriateness of the accounting treatment with respect to the recognition of deferred tax assets as per requirements of Ind AS 12, Income Taxes. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of deferred tax assets.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report and Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the Other Matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid / payable by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As states in note 12 to the Standalone Financial Statements:

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123.

(c) The Board of Director of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per the Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited of even date)

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs. In Crores) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- Indicate the range, where appropriate Reasons for not being held in name of Company Property, Plant & Equipment- Land 0.13 Govt. of Tamil Nadu No FY 2003 The Company has paid money and took the possession but the land is still not registered in the name of the Company because the documentation is pending at government level.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such verifications.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions.

iii (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies or any other parties, as follows:

Particulars Guarantees Securities Loan Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiary Company - - 115.00 - - Other - - 0.17 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (net of impairment provision) - Subsidiary Company - - 115.00 - - Other - - 0.36 -

During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to firms and limited liability partnerships.

(b) During the year, the investments made to subsidiary company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year, the Company has not made investments other than investment made in subsidiary company or provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(c) During the year, the Company has granted loans to subsidiary company or any other parties where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. The Company has not granted loans other than subsidiary company and any other parties or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to subsidiary company and any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days. The Company has not granted loans other than subsidiary company and any other parties or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties.

(e) There are no amounts of loans granted to subsidiary company and any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loan given to the same parties. The Company has not granted loans other than subsidiary company and any other parties or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(f ) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, limited liabilities partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of sugar and sugar products, spirits & alcohol and Power, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Gross Amount in dispute (in Rs. crores) Amount paid under protest (in Rs crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of differential duty reversed under Rule 6 (3) (A) 0.32 0.03 2012 to 2015 Assistant Commissioner, LTU, Delhi Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of duty on sale of Electricity 1.64 - April 2010 to June 2010 CESTAT, Delhi Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of duty on storage loss of R.S. and ENA 0.01 - December 2009 to March 2010 CESTAT, Delhi Central Excise Act, 1944 Denial of Cenvat Credit on M.S. Pipes, MS Angles, Steel, Channels, Aluminium Sheets, Bars & Rods, etc. 0.04 - June 2005 to September 2005 High Court, Allahabad Finance Act, 1994 Denial of credit on Service tax paid by Sugar selling agent 0.19 - April 2011 to July 2014 Commissioner (A) , LTU Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of Interest on reversal of credit taken on Cement 0.06 0.00 March 2006 to March 2007 Dy. Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 Denial of credit on Welding Electrodes 0.01 - December 2009 to March 2010 Commissioner (A) Finance Act, 1994 Denial of credit on Service tax paid by Sugar selling agent 0.48 - April 2010 to July 2014 Commissioner (A) Finance Act, 1994 Demand of Service tax on Commissioning & Installation charges 0.03 - 2006-07 & 2007-08 Dy. Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of differential duty reversed under Rule 6 (3) (A) 0.36 - 2012 to 2015 Commissioner (A) Finance Act, 1994 Demand of Service tax on the Commission paid by Galilio on their system 0.02 - December 2008 to September 2009 Dy. Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 Denial of Cenvat Credit to erstwhile SDSSKL 0.13 - 2004-2005 Revenue Authority Finance Act, 1994 Demand of Service tax on reimbursement of expenses received from various banks for the dividend a/c under Reverse charge mechanism 0.05 - 2013-14 Additional Commissioner LTU, New Delhi Central Sales Tax Entry tax demand 0.03 0.03 2000-2001 Additional Commissioner (Appeal) Central Sales Tax Entry tax demand 0.12 - 2012-13 Additional Commissioner (Appeal) Lucknow Central Sales Tax Sales tax demand 0.22 - 2001-02 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Central Sales Tax Sales tax demand 0.01 - 2002-03 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Central Sales Tax CST demand 0.18 - 2015-16 1st Appeal, Lucknow Central Sales Tax Entry tax demand 0.08 - 2013-14 Additional Commissioner (Appeal) Lucknow Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.95 - AY 2004-05 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.76 - AY 2008-09 to 2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.90 - AY 2016-17 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 34.19 - AY 2017-18 and 2018-19 CIT Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 33.15 - AY 2020-21 CIT Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 34.90 - AY 2021-22 CIT Appeals Labour Laws Workmen Compensation 0.10 - 2007-08 Collector, Sitapur, UP Labour Laws Labour Compensation 0.12 - 2013-14 Dist Court, Beed, Maharashtra Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Employees Provident Fund 0.13 0.06 Jan 2011 to Aug 2014 Employees Provident Fund Appellate Tribunal Mineral concession Rules, 1960 Mining Compensation 202.90 - Aug 1966 to Oct 2017 Madras, High Court Mineral concession Rules, 1960 Dunite compensation 11.44 - 2000-2018 Madras, High Court Mineral concession Rules, 1960 Magnesite compensation 7.24 - 2000-2018 Madras, High Court

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(f ) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedure performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and based on the representation received from the management, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and previous financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 49(ix) to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 43(e) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 43(e) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria, established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company: (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.