Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is with reference to our intimation dated January 24, 2024, informing about the Board meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, February 02, 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Further, pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(e) of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that, at the aforesaid Board Meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, February 02, 2024, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Attached is a copy of the same pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations along with the copy of Limited Review Report thereon. At the said meeting the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3.75/- (187.5%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- for the financial year 2023-2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has fixed Friday, February 16, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members to make payment of said interim dividend. Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, February 02, 2024, has, inter-alia, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory authorities, considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited (Demerged Company or DBSIL or Company) and Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited (Resulting Company or DBRL) and their respective shareholders under Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme) involving the following: (a) Transfer by way of demerger of the Demerged Undertakings (as defined in the Scheme) consisting of DMC (Dalmia Magnesite Corporation) Unit and GT (Govan Travels) Unit (as defined in the Scheme) of the Demerged Company into the Resulting Company and consequent issue of equity shares by the Resulting Company to the shareholders of the Demerged Company; and (b) Various other matters consequential or otherwise integrally connected therewith. The equity shares of the Resulting Company are listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited. The shareholders of the Company will be issued equity shares in the Resulting Company based on the swap ratio mentioned in the Scheme. The Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approval of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench. The additional information required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, read with Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure-A. Further, the Company will file the Scheme with the Stock Exchanges according to the provisions of Regulation 37 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 PM and concluded at 5.50 PM. In case of cash consideration - amount or otherwise share exchange ratio No cash consideration is payable under the Scheme. The consideration for demerger shall be discharged by issue of equity shares by the Resulting Company as follow: 1 fully paid-up equity share of face value of INR 10 each of the Resulting Company shall be issued and allotted for every 48.18 fully paid up equity share of face value INR 2 each held by equity shareholders of the Demerged Company. The Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, February 02, 2024, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has fixed Friday, February 16, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members to make payment of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)