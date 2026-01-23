IndiGo shares slip ~4% after dismaying Q3 results

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd shares slipped in afternoon trade on Friday with the stock down nearly 4%, a day after the company reported its Q3 FY26 financial results.

The airline’s market capitalisation stood at about ₹1.86 lakh Crore.

At around 1.12 PM, Interglobe Aviation was trading 4.31% lower at ₹4,697.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,909 on NSE. The counter plunged to an intraday low of ₹4,686.50.

The decline in share price comes after the business reported a sharp decline in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. This major decline was on account of sizable one-time exceptional items linked to the implementation of new labour codes and operational disruption.

The company highlighted that these exceptional charges have materially impacted headline profitability. However, revenue growth and operational metrics remained steady.

The aviation business posted a consolidated net profit of ₹549.80 Crore for Q3FY26. This is a decline of 77.50% on a y-o-y basis against ₹2,448.80 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The business posted a marginal jump in its revenue at ₹23,471.90 Crore, up by 6% against the previous comparable period.

For the October-December period, the business posted a technical dispatch reliability of 99.90%, and an on-time performance (OTP) of 76.6% at six key metros, at a flight cancellation rate of 1.03%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com