Interglobe Aviation shares slip ~5% as 3.1% equity change hands

InterGlobe Aviation witnessed over 5% decline in its shares in intraday trade on Thursday, August 28. This development came after the Rakesh Gangwal family likely offloaded its stake via the block deal route.

At around 2.08 PM, InterGlobe Aviation was trading 4.84% lower at ₹5,757 per piece, against the previous close of ₹6,050 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹5,875, and ₹5,711, respectively.

As per the reports, about 3.10% equity changed hands in block trade. This aggregates to 1.2 Lakh shares aggregating to ₹7,085 Crore. The transaction took place at an average price of ₹5,830 per piece.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Rakesh Gangwal family was planning to offload about 3.10% stake in InterGlobe Aviation via block deals. The transaction has an estimated value of ₹7,020 Crore. The company was expected to carry out the block deal at a floor price of ₹5,808 Crore, reflecting a 4% discount to previous day’s closing price.

With this deal, Gangwal family is one step closer to Gangwal family’s gradual exit from the business. After Rakesh Gangwal’s resignation from the company, the Gangwal family has been reducing its stake. It has sold about 9% stake so far in 2025.

The Gangwal family has raised about ₹45,300 Crore by selling their stake in the business.

