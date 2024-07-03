Interglobe Aviation Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 2006, InterGlobe Aviation Limited is one of Indias leading airline. The principal activities of the Company comprises of air transportation which includes passenger and cargo services and providing related allied services including in-flight sales. The Company operates its flights under the IndiGo brand. IndiGo primarily operates in Indias domestic air travel market as a low-cost carrier.IndiGo is the largest airline in India with 1,800+ daily flights covering 78 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations. IndiGos purpose is giving wings to the nation, by connecting people and aspirations. Agile is a wholly owned subsidiary of IndiGo and is engaged in the business of providing ground handling and other allied services to IndiGo at various airports in India.InterGlobe Aviation was originally incorporated in Lucknow as InterGlobe Aviation Private Limited, as Private Limited Company on January 13, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal at Kanpur. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders of the Company on June 30, 2006, Company converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to InterGlobe Aviation Limited subsequent to which, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana on August 11, 2006.In June 2005, InterGlobe Aviation placed a landmark order of 100 A320 aircraft with Airbus. In July 2006, InterGlobe Aviation took delivery of its first aircraft. In August 2006, the company launched domestic operations. In April 2007, IndiGo crossed the one million passenger mark. In April 2009, the carrier crossed 10 million passenger mark. Also during the month, the company took delivery of its 25th aircraft. In June 2011, InterGlobe Aviation placed another order of 180 A320neo aircraft with Airbus. In September 2011, IndiGo launched its international operations. Also during the month, it became the largest domestic carrier in India by market share. In October 2011, InterGlobe Aviation took delivery of its 50th aircraft. In December 2012, IndiGo crossed the 50 million passenger mark. In February 2013, IndiGo took delivery of its 75th aircraft. In April 2014, IndiGo crossed the 75 million passenger mark. In November 2014, InterGlobe Aviation took delivery of 100th aircraft. In March 2015, IndiGo crossed the 100 million passenger mark. In August 2015, InterGlobe Aviation placed an order of 250 A320neo aircraft with Airbus.On 29 February 2016, InterGlobe Aviation announced that Airbus has confirmed that beginning with March 2016, it will deliver 24 fuel efficient A320neo aircraft to the company by March of 2017 as compared to the original plan to deliver 26 A320neos. The new A320neo powered by Pratt and Whitneys fuel efficient geared turbo fan engines will enable IndiGo to structurally reduce its cost of operations. Fuel continues to be the single largest element of its cost structure. This also marks the beginning of the next phase of growth for IndiGo and will enable it to make air transportation far more accessible for the people of India.On 15 September 2016, IndiGo and Travelport, a leading travel commerce platform announced a strategic partnership which will see IndiGo distribute all of its fares and ancillary products to Travelport-connected customers worldwide. On 21 September 2017, InterGlobe Aviation allotted shares to qualified institutional investors under institutional placement programme at an issue price of Rs 1,130 per share. The institutional placement programme was a combination of fresh issue of 2.23 crore shares and Offer for Sale of 1.11 crore shares by exiting shareholders of the company. On 13 and 14 December 2017, two promoter entities sold a combined 2.91% stake in InterGlobe Aviation via Offer for Sale through the stock exchange mechanism. On 21 December 2017, IndiGo announced the commencement of its ATR operations in Hyderabad. IndiGo in October 2017 had announced its plan to further strengthen its regional operations with over 90 new flight connections that include routes to and from Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mangalore, Madurai and Nagpur. On 21 December 2017, IndiGo announced that it had reached 200 million passenger mark. On 23 December 2017, InterGlobe Aviation announced that IndiGo on 22 December 2017 became the first Indian carrier to operate 1,000 plus flights in a day. IndiGo also took the delivery of its 31st Airbus A-320 Neo aircraft on the same day to join its ever growing fleet, making the first Indian carrier with 150 aircraft fleet.On 13 March 2018, InterGlobe Aviation clarified to the stock exchanges that the company is the process of grounding 9 A320neo aircraft due to an ongoing Pratt & Whitney engine issue. The company took the decision to ground 9 A320neo aircraft following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. On 5 April 2018, InterGlobe Aviation indicated that it has opted out of the bidding for acquiring national carrier Air India. The Government of India (GoI) has initiated the process of selling its majority stake through privatizing Air India. InterGlobe Aviation President Aditya Ghosh said in a statement that the company was interested primarily in the acquisition of Air Indias international operations and Air India Express. However, that option is not available under GoIs current divestiture plans for Air India. InterGlobe Aviation also said that it does not have the capability to take the task of acquiring and successfully turning around all of Air Indias airline operations. Earlier, InterGlobe Aviation in a letter dated 28 June 2017 submitted to the Government of India said that the airline is interested in acquiring the international operations of Air India and Air India Express. Alternatively, it said that it is equally interested in acquiring all of the airline operations of Air India and Air India Express.The Company grew the fleet size grew to 217 aircraft as of March 31, 2019. At the end of March 2019, it had 71 fuel efficient A320neos, giving 15% lower fuel burn compared to the current generation of A320ceos without sharklets. It started taking A321neos that have a higher seating capacity and lower unit costs. Apart from these, it commenced operations from 8 new international destinations, adding 28 new international routes during the year 2019. As of March 31, 2019, the Company operated scheduled services to 68 destinations including 16 international destinations with a fleet of 217 aircraft, consisting of 130 A320ceos, 71 A320neos, 1 A321neo and 15 ATRs. During the year 2018-19, Agile Airport Services Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company started its operations effective on September 06, 2018.During FY 2019-20, the Company inducted 45 net aircraft to the fleet, of which 42 were fuel efficient A320 / A321NEO family aircraft powered by Pratt and Whitney (P&W) GTF engines. 10 new domestic and 8 new international destinations added during the year 2020. The Companys fleet size increased to 262 aircraft. It added 45 net aircraft during the year. It operated 1,674 peak daily flights and carried over 75 million passengers during year 2020. The Companys s fleet increased to 285 aircraft as of March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, IndiGo had 26 ATR aircraft in its fleet. Their Our fleet as on March 31, 2021, consisted of 100 Airbus CEO, 159 Airbus NEO and 26 ATR aircraft. During FY 2021, Company inducted 45 new fuel-efficient aircraft powered by PW1100G and CFM LEAP-1A engines. During the same period, it replaced all unmodified P&W engines in its fleet as per the directives of DGCA to all airline operators flying P&W engines.As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a fleet of 143 A320neo, 41 A320ceo, 56 A321neo and 35 ATR. As part of the objective to improveconnectivity across India, 100 routes have been launched. Additionally, three heliports and 9 (regional/ Tier 2/ Tier 3 cities) airports were made operational. With its fleet of 275 aircraft on March 31, 2022, the airline operated over 1,450 daily flights, connecting 73 domestic and 15 international destinations.The Company operated scheduled services to 88 destinations including 07 new destinations, 30 unique non-scheduled destinations, 3,237 cargo in cabin flights, and 991 charter flights. It operated 35 Operation Ganga flights and 22,183 flights under the Governments bubble flights arrangements with other countries for FY 2022. The fleet as on March 31, 2022, consisted of 41 Airbus CEO, 199 Airbus NEO and 35 ATR aircraft. During FY 2022, the Company inducted 49 new fuel-efficient aircraft powered by PW1100G and CFM LEAP-1A engines.As on March 31, 2023, Companys fleet consists of 162 Airbus 320 NEO, 79 Airbus 321 NEO, 21 Airbus CEO, 39 ATR aircraft, 2 A321 Freighters (P2F) and 1 B777 (damp lease). During FY 2023, Company inducted 47 new fuel-efficient Airbus NEO powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, 4 ATR Aircraft, 2 P2F and 1 B777. It took 2 Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines to increase the capacity on the Istanbul route. 1 B777 is deployed on the DEL-IST-DEL route, effective February 1, 2023.