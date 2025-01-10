To the Members of

InterGlobe Aviation Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of InterGlobe Aviation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recognition of Passenger Revenue (refer note 23 to the standalone financial statements) The Company recognises passenger revenue on flown basis i.e., when the service is rendered. Moreover, fees charged for cancellation of flight tickets is recognised as revenue on rendering of the said service. Our procedures included, but were not limited to the following: The determination of passenger revenue to be recognised for each flight requires complex IT systems and involves high volume of transactions. • assessed that the revenue recognition policy is in line with Ind AS 115 Revenue from Contracts with Customers; We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter because passenger revenue is one of the Companys key performance indicators, it involves complicated IT systems that handle large volumes of transaction data and includes exchange of information with industry systems and partner airlines and the judgement required by management in determining the unexercised rights of passengers, all of which give rise to an inherent risk that revenue could be recorded in the incorrect period or at incorrect amount. • involved our IT specialist to assist in assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements general IT controls and key application controls over the Companys IT systems and third- party systems (assessed the assurance report, i.e., the SSAE 16 report, attesting the appropriateness and effectiveness of the internal control system established by the service provider) which govern revenue recognition, and key manual internal controls over passenger revenue recognition, including controls related to estimation of trends in respect of unused tickets and testing of preventive controls over unauthorised override; • performed tests of details such as tested revenue and collection reconciliations of Companys records with reports generated from third party systems, tested manual journal entries posted into relevant revenue accounts in the sub-ledger and general ledger which met specified risk-based criteria; • performed tests to verify that the timing of passenger revenue recognition was appropriate. Lease accounting, incentives and corresponding tax implications (refer note 18.b to the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: The Company operates certain new and used aircraft under lease arrangements. • tested that the Companys accounting policies are in compliance with requirements of Ind AS 116, including consideration of exemptions; For determination of the appropriate lease accounting under Ind AS 116, basis classification of leases, sale and leaseback transactions, and corresponding tax treatment, the Company has considered the substance of the transaction rather than just the legal form including among other factors, treatment of receipt of non-refundable incentives in connection with acquisition of new aircrafts. • assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls over process for identifying lease contracts, or contracts which contain leases, related incentives and accounting thereof; We considered lease accounting, of aircraft and other leases (including the corresponding tax treatment), as a key audit matter due to significant judgement required in the assumptions and estimates used to determine the Right of Use (ROU) asset and lease liability, viz assessment of lease term (including modification terms), determination of appropriate incremental borrowing rate, treatment of non-refundable incentives received in connection with the acquisition of the aircrafts and other assets in ROU, componentisation of the ROU asset, and the tax treatment of incentives involves a significant degree of management judgement in interpreting the various relevant rules, regulations and practices. • tested the completeness of the data in the aircraft lease master by validating the key terms of the aircraft acquisition and leases agreements (including modifications) and assessed management judgements used in determining the classification of leases; • performed tests of details to examine the inputs used for determining right of use assets and lease liabilities related to lease contracts with underlying lease agreements including related incentives received and performed computation checks on the amount of lease liability and the right to use, tracing of the same to bank statements, credit notes, underlying contracts/ documents; • assessed the inputs used for determination of the incremental borrowing rate including, assessment of lease term by reference to the underlying lease contracts and market data; • engaged our internal tax specialists to assess Companys assumptions, critical judgements made by management on the tax treatment of incentives, which impacted their estimations of the provisions required for open tax assessments and for other years, basis the favourable ITAT special bench orders received by the Company, opinions given by third party tax advisors. • assessed the disclosures in respect of the tax position in Note 32 to the standalone financial statements. Aircraft Maintenance Obligations (refer note 19 to the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures to assess aircraft maintenance provisions included but were not limited to the following: The Company operates aircraft which are owned or held under lease arrangements and incurs liabilities for maintenance costs in respect of aircraft leased during the term of the lease. • assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the managements internal controls over the maintenance process including accounting for maintenance provisions for aircraft held under operating leases; These arise from legal and contractual obligations relating to the condition of the aircraft when it is returned to the lessor. • assessed the provision recorded and key assumptions adopted by management in estimating the provisions and any changes therein, and reviewed the terms of the operating leases, compared assumptions to contract terms and the Companys maintenance cost experience; At each reporting date, the calculation of the maintenance provision includes a number of variable factors and assumptions including: likely utilisation of the aircraft; the expected cost of the heavy maintenance check at the future date it is expected to occur; the condition of the aircraft engine, contractual return conditions. • obtained information about the utilisation pattern by reference to the expected future maintenance event dates from Companys appropriate personnel and assessed the consistency of the provisions with the engineering departments assessment of the condition of aircraft, based on underlying engine borescope inspections and results, analysis of historical flight hours, estimate of the cost of maintenance work to historic invoices; Given the involvement of inherent level of management judgement required as a result of the complex and subjective element around these variable factors and assumptions in order to quantify the provision amounts, we have identified this as a key audit matter. • assessed the provision by ensuring that all significant return condition obligations included in aircraft lease contracts have been considered; • performed sensitivity analysis around the key assumptions.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except, for the matter stated in the paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, as stated in Note 42 to the financial statements, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, as explained in Note 42, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to SAP database using certain access rights. Where audit trail is enabled, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with respect to the accounting software.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date Re: InterGlobe Aviation Limited (the Company)

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and equipment by which all of them are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years except for aircraft and spare engines, which are verified on an annual basis and rotables which are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification by management is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and equipment were physically verified during the year. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals except for inventories lying with third parties and goods in transit amounting to Rs. 997.91 million which have not been verified at the end of the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at year end. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory have not been noticed on such physical verification and in respect of confirmations from third parties.

(b) As disclosed in note 18 (a) to the Standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. As stated in the aforesaid note no quarterly returns/statements were required to be filed by the Company with such banks during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the reporting requirement in relation to agreement of such quarterly returns/statements with the books of account is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided

security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as follows:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year to subsidiary INR 1,000.00 million Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case INR 977.37 million

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of the above mentioned loans to subsidiary company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted the above mentioned loan to subsidiary company where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of section 185 are applicable. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments and, guarantees, and security have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company.

(vii) (a) Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of excise, sales tax, service tax and value added tax. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, the dues of income tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, value added tax and cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in million) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in million) Period to which the amount relates Forum at which the dispute is pending Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments AY 2007-08 High Court of Delhi and CIT (A) Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 8.66 8.66 AY 2010-11 High Court of Delhi and CIT(A) Income Tax Act Writ Petition before High Court challenging the reopening of assessment on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 3,921.14 AY 2011-12 High Court of Delhi Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 1,155.63 AY 2012-13 High Court of Delhi Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 3,381.39 AY 2013-14 High Court of Delhi Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 1,286.41 AY 2014-15 High Court of Delhi Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 2,063.07 AY 2015-16 High Court of Delhi Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 7,396.76 7,075.71 AY 2016-17 CIT(A) Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 9,270.31 391.92 AY 2017-18 CIT(A) Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine, disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 2,297.53 AY 2018-19 CIT(A) Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine, disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments 11,966.00 98.89 AY 2020-21 CIT(A) Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine, disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments AY 2021-22 CIT(A) Income Tax Act Revision to the taxable income on account of Tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine, disallowance of certain expenses / adjustments AY 2022-23 CIT(A) Income Tax Act Tax deducted at source 22.78 11.41 AY 2012-13 CIT(A) Income Tax Act Tax deducted at source 13.51 2.14 AY 201314, AY 2014-15 AO Income Tax Act Tax deducted at source 115.74 - AY 2013-14 CIT(A) Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service tax on food and beverages sold in aircraft to onboard passengers 344.93 18.26 FY 2013-14 to FY 201718 (till June 30, 2017) CESTAT Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service tax on passenger ticket cancellation and refund processing charges 2,238.89 97.94 FY 2012-13 to FY 201718 (till June 30, 2017) CESTAT Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Cenvat credit availment on input services used for providing cargo service and credit availed on the basis of ineligible invoices 204.56 7.67 FY 2008-09 to FY 201112 CESTAT Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax on incentives received from engine manufacturer and other equipment suppliers 4,710.95 100 FY 201415 (from October 2014) to FY 2017-18 (till June 30, 2017) CESTAT The Customs Act IGST (under customs) on import of certain aircraft parts and engine stand 361.90 17.10 FY 2017-18 to FY 202122 CESTAT and Commissioner of Custom (Appeals) The Customs Act Customs duty and penalty on import of aircraft engines 481.20 FY 2011-12 to FY 201213 Supreme Court The Customs Act Customs Duty and Penalty demanded on netting off benefit and valuation of remnant ATF 71.50 2.63 FY 2018-19 to FY 202021 (till December 2021) CESTAT The Customs Act Demand for Cost Recovery Charges for transshipment 5.97 5.97 FY 2018-19 to 2022-23 CESTAT and Assistant / Deputy Commissioner of Customs The Customs Act Penalty for non-filing/incorrect filing of EGM 0.14 0.01 FY 2009-10 to 2020-21 Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 & Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2003 CST on sale of goods in an international flight 7.85 0.95 FY 2012-13 Maharashtra Sales tax Tribunal Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2003 Tax on inflight sales on international flights and denial of Input Tax Credit 20.22 5.09 FY 201213, FY 2013-14, FY 201516, FY 2016-17, FY 2017-18 Maharashtra Sales tax Tribunal Mumbai Municipal Corporations Act, 1888 Octroi on import/inward movement of aircraft engine and engines stand into city of Mumbai for installation 74.39 74.39 FY 2016-17 High Court Rajasthan Value Added Tax, 2003 Demand raised by AC of Commercial Taxes on account of mismatch in turnover and denial of Input Tax Credit 0.13 FY 2015-16 Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jaipur Karnataka Value Added tax, 2003 Demand raised by DC on differential tax of 9% on the goods sold @ 5.5% and denied refund. 4.75 3.74 FY 2015-16 Karnataka Appellate Tribunal Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 & Karnataka Vat Rules, 2005 Central Sales Tax on sale of goods in international flights in state of Karnataka 1.80 1.80 FY 2015-16 Karnataka Appellate Tribunal Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 & Karnataka Vat Rules, 2005 Central Sales Tax on sale of goods in international flights in state of Karnataka 1.23 1.23 FY 2016-17 Karnataka Appellate Tribunal Customs Tariff Act, 1975 and The Integrated Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Integrated Goods and Services Tax on re-import of aircraft, engines & certain aircraft parts after repair 15,668.42 15,668.42 FY 2017-18 to FY 202324 Supreme Court, High Court (Delhi), CESTAT and Commissioner of Customs (Appeals), ND/Bengaluru / Hyderabad/Chennai/ Mumbai Maharashtra GST Act, 2017 Demand on account of denial of ITC 3.06 0.22 FY 2019-20 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Central and State Goods and Service Tax on various matters 39.04 11.71 July 2017 to March 2019 Appellate Tribunal Delhi Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Denial of input tax credit on account of mismatch in sale reported by Suppliers 1.01 April 2012 to March 2013 Special Commissioner (Appeals) The Customs Act Penalty on incorrect IGST notification applied at the time of import 0.06 - FY 2017-18 Additional Commissioner of Customs Uttar Pradesh GST Act, 2017 Demand on account of reversal of ITC 1.68 0.05 FY 2017-18 Appellate Authority Bihar GST Act, 2017 Demand on account of variance in outward supply 1.13 0.05 FY 2017-18 Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) Odisha GST Act, 2017 Demand on account of denial of ITC 3.61 0.17 FY 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) Odisha GST Act, 2017 Demand on account of denial of ITC 106.49 5.23 FY 2018-19 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) Andhra Pradesh GST Act, 2017 Demand on account of denial of ITC and variance in outward supply 0.92 0.03 FY 2017-18 Appellate Authority Maharashtra GST Act, 2017 Demand on account of denial of ITC 281.38 12.74 FY 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) Jharkhand GST Act, 2017 Demand on account of denial of ITC and variance in outward supply 4.45 0.25 FY 2018-19 Additional Commissioner (Appeal)

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 46 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions read together with emphasis in matter of our report of even date, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 38 to the financial statements.

(b) are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 38 to the financial statements.

Annexure 2 referred in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading "report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Interglobe Aviation Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of InterGlobe Aviation Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, maintained in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.