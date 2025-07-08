iifl-logo
IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

8 Jul 2025 , 01:32 PM

On Monday, IndiGo started direct daily flights between Mumbai and Adampur, a town near Jalandhar that has long lacked regular commercial air service. The new route adds Adampur as the airline’s 92nd domestic destination.

Flight 6E-5931 departs from Mumbai just before 1 p.m. and touches down in Adampur by 3:15. The return leg takes off around 5:50 p.m., landing back in Mumbai a little after 6:30.

The route might not sound like much on paper. But for traders, students, and families in Punjab’s Doaba belt, it’s a significant shift. The airport at Adampur, mostly known for its military use, now steps into regular civil service, and the change could be quietly meaningful.

IndiGo, which has been scaling its regional network, said it sees strong potential in linking tier-2 cities directly to metro centres. An airline official said the company hopes to draw both business and leisure travellers on the route. “This is not just about convenience it’s about access. Punjab has a story to tell and an economy to move,” the official said.

The launch makes Adampur IndiGo’s 92nd domestic stop. For now, the flight runs once a day in both directions. But if bookings pick up, the route could become a steady fixture in the airline’s wider map one more spoke in the growing wheel of regional aviation.

