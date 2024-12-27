|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Interglobe Aviation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting and Earnings Call The Board in its meeting today has approved unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Interglobe Aviation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on July 26, 2024 had approved unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Interglobe Aviation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 23, 2024 had approved audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 23, 2024 recommended reappointment of Statutory Auditors, subject to shareholders approval. InterGlobe Aviation Limited informed the exchange regarding Investor Presentation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Interglobe Aviation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 2 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors. The Company informed the Exchange regarding disclosure under 30(5) of SEBI LODR. The Company informed the Exchanges regarding unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Company informed the Exchange regarding change in CS and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
