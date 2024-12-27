Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Interglobe Aviation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting and Earnings Call The Board in its meeting today has approved unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Interglobe Aviation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on July 26, 2024 had approved unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Interglobe Aviation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 23, 2024 had approved audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 23, 2024 recommended reappointment of Statutory Auditors, subject to shareholders approval. InterGlobe Aviation Limited informed the exchange regarding Investor Presentation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024