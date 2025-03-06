IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Direct Flights to Krabi from Mumbai

IndiGo to connect Mumbai and Krabi nonstop as it expands its international footprint in Thailand. The airline will launch operations on the Mumbai-Krabi route from March 23, 2025, providing seamless connectivity to one of Thailand’s most scenic locations. IndiGo will operate six weekly flights between Mumbai and Krabi to start with, which it aims to increase to daily flights from March 30, 2025.

Krabi, a tropical paradise known for its crystal-clear waters, magnificent limestone cliffs, and clean beaches, is very popular with both leisure and adventure travelers. This introduction of the route comes as part of IndiGo’s strategic initiative to add more connectivity for the passengers planning to travel to Southern Thailand.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said, “Thailand has been a focus destination and this new route will only add to our growth in this region with existing services to Bangkok and Phuket.

The strengthened network of airlines will enhance India-Thailand connectivity with over 90 weekly flights in operation, thereby boosting tourism and strengthening trade relations between the two countries. World-famous sights like the boat-inaccessible Railay Beach and the hidden lagoons of Hong Island, make Krabi an obvious option for breathtaking experiences.

Thrill-seekers can discover Krabi’s verdant jungles, natural hot springs and famed sites like the Tiger Cave Temple, while beachgoers can soak up the emerald waters of the Phi Phi Islands. The area’s cultural reflection can be witnessed in its lively night markets and true Thai food, giving visitors an engaging travelling experience.

With MICE facilities developing rapidly and a focus on sustainable tourism, Krabi is also well on its way to becoming a key destination for business travelers. For a seamless booking process, IndiGo offers tickets on its official website and mobile app for the direct Mumbai-Krabi route.