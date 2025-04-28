iifl-logo
IndiGo Announces Temporary Cancellation of Almaty and Tashkent Flights

28 Apr 2025 , 07:43 AM

On April 26, 2013, IndiGo made an announcement concerning temporary flight cancellations to Almaty and Tashkent due to operational limitations brought about by the airspace shut down in Pakistan.

As dictated by the airspace closure, Indian airlines have to take a lengthy detour for international excursions heading west. This has had consequences on capacity for non-stop an operation on narrow-bodied airplanes.

IndiGo is primarily a user of Airbus narrow-body aircraft for such destinations, and thus, it’s a clear conclusion that such destinations are not possible for it to operate directly to Almaty and Tashkent due to the increased flying distance.

The airline informed that about 50 of its international routes will have to use extended travel sectors, resulting in slight tweaks to their existing schedules. IndiGo clarified that, at present, all flights to Almaty and Tashkent fall outside the operational range of its current fleet under these circumstances with limited rerouting options available.

The flights to Almaty, as per the latest update, are suspended from April 27 to at least May 7, whereas those to Tashkent will be canceled April 28 to May 7. As an apology for the inconvenience it has caused to passengers, the company assured them that it is in a serious inquiry of all possible measures to brighten up the disruptions and resume at the earliest.

The incident comes as increasing frictions are evidenced between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terrorism incident. In response to the worsening scenario, India also shut its skies for Indian airlines which were affected by crossing the airspace of Pakistan on Thursday.

