Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Siemens Limited, in collaboration with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has received an order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the electrification of Bengaluru Metro’s phase two project, which will contribute to the city’s sustainable public transport, according to a press statement.

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited’s participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business at Siemens Limited, stated that Phase 2 will make a substantial contribution to Bengaluru’s sustainable urban development by meeting the needs of commuters and Metro Rail authority.

Siemens Limited will design, engineer, install, and commission rail electrification technologies, as well as provide a digital solution that includes Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems.

The project includes 30 stations spread across 58 kilometres, linking Bengaluru Airport Terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots. With this order, Siemens is now present in 11 of India’s 20 cities with metros.

Siemens Limited is a technology business that focuses on industry, infrastructure, digital transformation, transportation, and the transmission and generation of electricity. It is Siemens AG’s flagship listed firm in India. The company’s business structure is well-suited to meeting the industry’s needs for increased efficiency, quality, flexibility, and speed.

