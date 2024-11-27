Siemens Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2021
|Sep-2020
|Sep-2019
|Sep-2018
Profit before tax
1,430.6
1,020.6
1,641.6
1,391.2
Depreciation
-228.2
-250.4
-217.3
-196.7
Tax paid
-367.9
-263.2
-554.7
-497.3
Working capital
-798.1
361.5
1,147.3
301.8
Other operating items
Operating
36.4
868.49
2,016.9
999
Capital expenditure
87.89
74.09
12.8
207.2
Free cash flow
124.3
942.59
2,029.7
1,206.2
Equity raised
18,572.3
17,618.7
16,119.7
14,973.8
Investing
2,157
0
0
0
Financing
402
205.7
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21,255.6
18,767
18,149.4
16,180
Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.