Siemens Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,473.2
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Siemens FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2021Sep-2020Sep-2019Sep-2018

Profit before tax

1,430.6

1,020.6

1,641.6

1,391.2

Depreciation

-228.2

-250.4

-217.3

-196.7

Tax paid

-367.9

-263.2

-554.7

-497.3

Working capital

-798.1

361.5

1,147.3

301.8

Other operating items

Operating

36.4

868.49

2,016.9

999

Capital expenditure

87.89

74.09

12.8

207.2

Free cash flow

124.3

942.59

2,029.7

1,206.2

Equity raised

18,572.3

17,618.7

16,119.7

14,973.8

Investing

2,157

0

0

0

Financing

402

205.7

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21,255.6

18,767

18,149.4

16,180

Siemens : related Articles

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

27 Nov 2024|09:08 PM

Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

11 Jul 2024|11:13 AM

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

