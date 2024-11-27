iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siemens Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,467
(-0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Siemens Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2021Sep-2020Sep-2019Sep-2018

Revenue

12,963.1

9,869.4

13,683.8

12,725.1

yoy growth (%)

31.34

-27.87

7.53

15.52

Raw materials

-6,135.7

-4,045.3

-6,147.4

-5,707.3

As % of sales

47.33

40.98

44.92

44.85

Employee costs

-1,604.1

-1,540.4

-1,603.6

-1,448.7

As % of sales

12.37

15.6

11.71

11.38

Other costs

-3,763.9

-3,293.4

-4,457.1

-4,253

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.03

33.36

32.57

33.42

Operating profit

1,459.4

990.29

1,475.7

1,316.1

OPM

11.25

10.03

10.78

10.34

Depreciation

-228.2

-250.4

-217.3

-196.7

Interest expense

-19.6

-29.2

-11.4

-8.2

Other income

219

309.9

394.6

280

Profit before tax

1,430.6

1,020.6

1,641.6

1,391.2

Taxes

-367.9

-263.2

-554.7

-497.3

Tax rate

-25.71

-25.78

-33.79

-35.74

Minorities and other

40.3

-0.9

0

0

Adj. profit

1,103

756.49

1,086.9

893.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,103

756.5

1,086.9

893.9

yoy growth (%)

45.8

-30.39

21.59

-21.14

NPM

8.5

7.66

7.94

7.02

Siemens : related Articles

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|09:08 PM

Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|11:13 AM

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Siemens Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.