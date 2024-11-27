Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2021
|Sep-2020
|Sep-2019
|Sep-2018
Revenue
12,963.1
9,869.4
13,683.8
12,725.1
yoy growth (%)
31.34
-27.87
7.53
15.52
Raw materials
-6,135.7
-4,045.3
-6,147.4
-5,707.3
As % of sales
47.33
40.98
44.92
44.85
Employee costs
-1,604.1
-1,540.4
-1,603.6
-1,448.7
As % of sales
12.37
15.6
11.71
11.38
Other costs
-3,763.9
-3,293.4
-4,457.1
-4,253
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.03
33.36
32.57
33.42
Operating profit
1,459.4
990.29
1,475.7
1,316.1
OPM
11.25
10.03
10.78
10.34
Depreciation
-228.2
-250.4
-217.3
-196.7
Interest expense
-19.6
-29.2
-11.4
-8.2
Other income
219
309.9
394.6
280
Profit before tax
1,430.6
1,020.6
1,641.6
1,391.2
Taxes
-367.9
-263.2
-554.7
-497.3
Tax rate
-25.71
-25.78
-33.79
-35.74
Minorities and other
40.3
-0.9
0
0
Adj. profit
1,103
756.49
1,086.9
893.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1,103
756.5
1,086.9
893.9
yoy growth (%)
45.8
-30.39
21.59
-21.14
NPM
8.5
7.66
7.94
7.02
Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.Read More
