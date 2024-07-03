Siemens Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
11,520.4
10,462.3
10,525.5
8,753.7
8,762.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,520.4
10,462.3
10,525.5
8,753.7
8,762.2
Other Operating Income
144.2
112.8
155.4
119.2
153.2
Other Income
440.1
485.2
277.9
218.3
450
Total Income
12,104.7
11,060.3
10,958.8
9,091.2
9,365.4
Total Expenditure
10,034.9
9,100.8
9,414.2
7,652.5
7,987.2
PBIDT
2,069.8
1,959.5
1,544.6
1,438.7
1,378.2
Interest
25.8
34.7
9.2
13.6
17.5
PBDT
2,044
1,924.8
1,535.4
1,425.1
1,360.7
Depreciation
171.1
158.5
166.2
154.6
158.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
557.8
456.5
383.5
350.1
293.2
Deferred Tax
-94.4
1.2
-41.7
-14.1
-43.9
Reported Profit After Tax
1,409.5
1,308.6
1,027.4
934.5
953
Minority Interest After NP
0.8
0.7
0.6
0.4
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,408.7
1,307.9
1,026.8
934.1
953
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
268.6
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,408.7
1,307.9
1,026.8
934.1
684.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
39.57
36.76
28.84
26.25
26.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.2
71.2
71.2
71.2
71.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.96
18.72
14.67
16.43
15.72
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.23
12.5
9.76
10.67
10.87
Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.Read More
