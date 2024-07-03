iifl-logo-icon 1
Siemens Ltd Half Yearly Results

6,287
(-3.01%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

11,520.4

10,462.3

10,525.5

8,753.7

8,762.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,520.4

10,462.3

10,525.5

8,753.7

8,762.2

Other Operating Income

144.2

112.8

155.4

119.2

153.2

Other Income

440.1

485.2

277.9

218.3

450

Total Income

12,104.7

11,060.3

10,958.8

9,091.2

9,365.4

Total Expenditure

10,034.9

9,100.8

9,414.2

7,652.5

7,987.2

PBIDT

2,069.8

1,959.5

1,544.6

1,438.7

1,378.2

Interest

25.8

34.7

9.2

13.6

17.5

PBDT

2,044

1,924.8

1,535.4

1,425.1

1,360.7

Depreciation

171.1

158.5

166.2

154.6

158.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

557.8

456.5

383.5

350.1

293.2

Deferred Tax

-94.4

1.2

-41.7

-14.1

-43.9

Reported Profit After Tax

1,409.5

1,308.6

1,027.4

934.5

953

Minority Interest After NP

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.4

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,408.7

1,307.9

1,026.8

934.1

953

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

268.6

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,408.7

1,307.9

1,026.8

934.1

684.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

39.57

36.76

28.84

26.25

26.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

71.2

71.2

71.2

71.2

71.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.96

18.72

14.67

16.43

15.72

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

12.23

12.5

9.76

10.67

10.87

Siemens: Related NEWS

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

27 Nov 2024|09:08 PM

Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

11 Jul 2024|11:13 AM

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Siemens Ltd

