Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2021
|Sep-2020
|Sep-2019
|Sep-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.12
-27.75
7.59
15.64
Op profit growth
51.3
-32.65
12.28
25.92
EBIT growth
35.45
-36.18
18.54
27.06
Net profit growth
41.85
-30.08
21.99
-20.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.13
10.08
10.82
10.37
EBIT margin
10.59
10.72
12.13
11.01
Net profit margin
7.99
7.72
7.98
7.04
RoCE
14.34
11.43
19.07
17.4
RoNW
2.74
2.07
3.16
2.81
RoA
2.7
2.06
3.13
2.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.58
21.59
30.88
25.31
Dividend per share
8
7
7
7
Cash EPS
22.17
14.5
24.74
19.75
Book value per share
290.56
266.53
254.11
233.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
69.57
58.58
49.05
37.19
P/CEPS
95.93
87.2
61.21
47.65
P/B
7.32
4.74
5.96
4.03
EV/EBIDTA
40.46
29.83
25.9
18.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
4.65
0
Tax payout
-26.04
-25.78
-33.74
-35.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.29
127.62
99.24
101.28
Inventory days
38.82
41
30.09
30.97
Creditor days
-97.45
-124.73
-95.42
-92.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-58.71
-36.14
-142.82
-171.91
Net debt / equity
-0.49
-0.6
-0.55
-0.44
Net debt / op. profit
-3.39
-5.68
-3.35
-2.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.62
-40.67
-44.65
-44.6
Employee costs
-12.4
-15.54
-11.7
-11.38
Other costs
-28.83
-33.69
-32.82
-33.63
Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.Read More
