Siemens Ltd Futures Share Price

5,803.3
(-4.94%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Here's the list of Siemens's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Siemens's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Siemens Ltd

  • Open6,055
  • Day's High6,089.95
  • Spot5,803.3
  • Prev. Close6,109.5
  • Day's Low5,796.65
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot75
  • OI(Chg %)98,025 (4.36%)
  • Roll Over%0.29
  • Roll Cost1.49
  • Traded Vol.5,90,025 (16.49%)

Siemens: Related NEWS

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

27 Nov 2024|09:08 PM

Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

11 Jul 2024|11:13 AM

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

