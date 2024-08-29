Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|5,400
|₹0.10%
|1,3500%
|-
|-
|5,800
|₹0.050%
|11,1000%
|-
|-
|5,900
|₹0.05-88.88%
|4,200-22.22%
|600-20%
|₹899.7-7.92%
|6,000
|₹0.05-75%
|31,800-4.50%
|-
|-
|6,100
|₹1566.66%
|7,800-1.88%
|-
|-
|6,200
|₹0.1-80%
|12,000-4.76%
|6000%
|₹769.80%
|6,300
|₹0.05-80%
|21,150-7.84%
|3000%
|₹541.20%
|6,400
|₹0.05-80%
|7,650-1.92%
|3,750-7.40%
|₹340-32%
|6,500
|₹0.05-85.71%
|31,200-10.34%
|4,5000%
|₹3550%
|6,600
|₹0.05-91.66%
|15,750-18.60%
|15,450-0.96%
|₹180.8-34.58%
|6,700
|₹0.05-95.83%
|40,200-4.62%
|30,900-10.43%
|₹80-52.15%
|6,800
|₹0.05-96.87%
|70,350-21.57%
|19,500-21.21%
|₹0.05-99.93%
|6,900
|₹26.25173.43%
|33,900-29.15%
|23,100-65.39%
|₹0.25-98.98%
|7,000
|₹127117.09%
|17,850-60.98%
|44,250-48.78%
|₹0.1-99.13%
|7,100
|₹227.7557.55%
|9,900-52.85%
|37,500-62.23%
|₹0.3-94.33%
|7,200
|₹33038.36%
|18,150-15.97%
|17,850-58.39%
|₹0.05-98.21%
|7,300
|₹42833.47%
|6,000-13.04%
|36,750-20.19%
|₹0.05-97.91%
|7,400
|₹515.199.41%
|3,1500%
|63,900-33.43%
|₹0.05-96.87%
|7,500
|₹68030.51%
|10,950-10.97%
|33,150-14.34%
|₹0.05-95.23%
|7,600
|₹761.516.64%
|2,850-17.39%
|15,300-23.88%
|₹0.1-88.23%
|7,700
|₹81814.03%
|1,5000%
|23,250-32.31%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|7,800
|₹899.812%
|6000%
|13,200-7.36%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|7,900
|₹973.66.95%
|45050%
|35,250-19.24%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|8,000
|₹1,100.113.41%
|6000%
|8,100-3.57%
|₹0.05-90%
|8,100
|-
|-
|40,050-0.74%
|₹0.05-75%
|8,200
|-
|-
|6,750-4.25%
|₹0.5-41.17%
|8,300
|-
|-
|7500%
|₹1.50%
|8,400
|-
|-
|34,5000%
|₹0.050%
|8,500
|-
|-
|7500%
|₹0.5-74.35%
|9,000
|-
|-
Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.Read More
