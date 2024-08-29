iifl-logo-icon 1
Siemens Ltd Option Chain

6,109
(-2.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--5,400₹0.10%1,3500%
--5,800₹0.050%11,1000%
--5,900₹0.05-88.88%4,200-22.22%
600-20%₹899.7-7.92%6,000₹0.05-75%31,800-4.50%
--6,100₹1566.66%7,800-1.88%
--6,200₹0.1-80%12,000-4.76%
6000%₹769.80%6,300₹0.05-80%21,150-7.84%
3000%₹541.20%6,400₹0.05-80%7,650-1.92%
3,750-7.40%₹340-32%6,500₹0.05-85.71%31,200-10.34%
4,5000%₹3550%6,600₹0.05-91.66%15,750-18.60%
15,450-0.96%₹180.8-34.58%6,700₹0.05-95.83%40,200-4.62%
30,900-10.43%₹80-52.15%6,800₹0.05-96.87%70,350-21.57%
19,500-21.21%₹0.05-99.93%6,900₹26.25173.43%33,900-29.15%
23,100-65.39%₹0.25-98.98%7,000₹127117.09%17,850-60.98%
44,250-48.78%₹0.1-99.13%7,100₹227.7557.55%9,900-52.85%
37,500-62.23%₹0.3-94.33%7,200₹33038.36%18,150-15.97%
17,850-58.39%₹0.05-98.21%7,300₹42833.47%6,000-13.04%
36,750-20.19%₹0.05-97.91%7,400₹515.199.41%3,1500%
63,900-33.43%₹0.05-96.87%7,500₹68030.51%10,950-10.97%
33,150-14.34%₹0.05-95.23%7,600₹761.516.64%2,850-17.39%
15,300-23.88%₹0.1-88.23%7,700₹81814.03%1,5000%
23,250-32.31%₹0.05-91.66%7,800₹899.812%6000%
13,200-7.36%₹0.05-92.3%7,900₹973.66.95%45050%
35,250-19.24%₹0.05-90.9%8,000₹1,100.113.41%6000%
8,100-3.57%₹0.05-90%8,100--
40,050-0.74%₹0.05-75%8,200--
6,750-4.25%₹0.5-41.17%8,300--
7500%₹1.50%8,400--
34,5000%₹0.050%8,500--
7500%₹0.5-74.35%9,000--

Siemens: Related NEWS

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

27 Nov 2024|09:08 PM

Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

11 Jul 2024|11:13 AM

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

