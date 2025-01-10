Siemens Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

The global macro-economic scenario in financial year 2023 was another period of slow growth marked by high inflation, high interest rates, geo-political tensions, concerns of recession and supply chain constraints.

The Indian economy, bolstered by strong macro fundamentals, retained its growth momentum primarily driven by government investments in infrastructure. Among key economic indicators, the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was stable at 57.5 in September 2023. Retail inflation in India eased to 5% in September 2023 – compared to 7.4% in September 2022. While the RBI had raised interest rates in 2022 – after being at record lows for almost two years – it maintained the rate at 6.5% for the latter half of the financial year (since February 2023). The Union Budget allocated 33% higher capital expenditure compared to the previous year while the expenditure for Railways was the highest ever. Another key focus of the Government has been on sustainability and green growth. All these measures had a cascading effect on capacity utilization, and with the strong corporate balance sheet, private sector is at the threshold of resurgent investment cycle.

Siemens Limited operates in sectors that are directly linked to the sustainable economic and industrial growth of India – manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation and energy. The Companys performance across all businesses was strong. Growth in demand continued for digital solutions, railways, digital grid, power transmission and distribution segments as well as for e-mobility, decarbonization, waste heat recovery, power evacuation, energy storage and optimization.

During the year, Siemens Limited achieved a significant milestone for the Siemens Xcelerator platform with the inclusion of 100 India-relevant digital use and cases across multiple industries such as Food & Beverage, Data Centers, Commercial Buildings, Power Utilities and others.

During the financial year 2023, New Orders increased by 138.8 percent at Rs 463,829 million, compared to Rs 194,221 million in financial year 2022. Sales (excluding Other operating revenues) increased by 21.3 percent to Rs 177,007 million, compared to Rs 145,881 million in financial year 2022. Profit after Tax (PAT) was at Rs 19,113 million compared to Rs 12,497 million in financial year 2022. The Companys Operating Profit Margin (percent) and Net Profit Margin (percent) for financial year 2023 was 11.4 and 10.8 compared to 9.6 and 8.6, respectively, in financial year 2022. The Companys Debtors Turnover stood at 4.3 times while Inventory Turnover was at 5.9 times.

The above financial performance is from continuing operations.

The details of change in Return on Net Worth are as under:

Particulars Financial year 2023 (percent) Financial year 2022 (percent) Return on Net Worth (after tax) 15.5 14.0

DIGITAL INDUSTRIES

The Companys Digital Industries (DI) Business provides technologies for automation and digitalization of discrete, hybrid and process industries, supporting their digital transformation in order to become more sustainable. Its portfolio consists of industrial software and automation & drive technologies (for optimizing manufacturing value chain, covering product design, production planning, engineering, execution and after-sales services). Its ‘Digital Enterprise Suite offers flexibility and efficiency to various industries, general engineering segments and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) engaged in machine tools, printing, packaging and electrical panel manufacturing. The business environment is primarily driven by core sector industries. During the financial year 2023, the DI Business witnessed positive momentum for automation and digital solutions in the metal, chemical and pharmaceutical segments. Emerging segments such as intralogistics, aviation and tunnel automation also witnessed growth.

The financial year 2023 saw the Company extending its partnership with customers across verticals with cutting edge solutions to advance their digital transformation and sustainability initiatives. Notable amongst these were in the area of Additive Manufacturing, Industrial Edge, IT-OT integration, Cybersecurity, Digital Twin and Green Hydrogen. The Company also announced the launch of Industrial 5G devices.

For the financial year 2023, New Orders increased by 3.7 percent to Rs 47,529 million, Sales (excluding Other operating revenues) increased by 24.1 percent to Rs 43,366 million, while Profit from Operations was Rs 6,132 million compared to Rs 3,600 million in the previous year.

Outlook

We will see continued growth in manufacturing on account of government programs (Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India), policy support, incentives and capex investments by the private sector supported by the rising capacity utilization and improving balance sheets. Sectors like Metals, Chemical and Pharma are some of the key verticals expected to drive demand for automation projects. Digitalization is also expected to be among the key priorities for organizations who are looking to remain competitive through improved efficiencies. We also expect to see continued interest and adoption of industrial cyber security, edge and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions.

ENERGY

As a leader in energy technology, the Companys Energy Business offers products, solutions and services across the entire energy value chain, supporting customers through the transition to a more sustainable world, based on its innovative technologies. Its offerings encompass power and heat generation making the most of our energy sources to support the energy transition, grid technologies with innovative products and solutions for efficient, reliable and flexible power transmission, transformation of industry with reliable products, systems and services that deliver sustainable value across customers operations and energy services on and off-site services for optimal performance and maximum success. It also helps deliver decentralized, flexible and efficient power; manage the complexities of the grid; improve and de-risk aging assets; and connect supply and demand through storage technologies such as grid-scale batteries and Power-to-X technologies. The Energy Business has a broad customer base that includes oil and gas, utilities, independent power producers, engineering, procurement and construction companies (EPCs), transmission system operators and industrial companies in sectors such as cement, metals and petrochemicals. The Energy Business increased its focus on delivering technologies such as decarbonization for industries, digitalization, grid stabilization, hydrogen and storage solutions. The growth in demand for power generation and transmission solutions provided by the Energy business is driven largely by industrial captive power plants, investments in clean energy, capacity enhancements and grid stabilization due to integration of renewable energy. Among the highlights, the Energy Business will supply steel tank traction transformers for 9000 HP locomotives. It won several orders for supplying power transformers to Indias largest electric power transmission utility as part of the customers efforts for integrating renewable energy. It also received safe practices appreciation from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) Surat among others. Its Power Engineering Unit celebrated 25 years since its formation in 1998. For the financial year 2023, New Orders increased by 8.7 percent to Rs 67,722 million, Sales (excluding Other operating revenues) increased by 13.0 percent to Rs 59,869 million, while Profit from Operations was Rs 6,873 million compared to Rs 5,648 million in the previous year.

Outlook

The Government of Indias initiatives to increase focus on demand growth and on the 3Ds – decarbonization, decentralization and digitalization – is beginning to bear results. With the Union Budget 2023, the Government of India reiterated its commitment and focus on sustainability, allocating Rs 350 billion of priority capital investment aimed at helping achieve net zero by 2070. This is a big boost for the nations energy transition and contribute to the countrys energy security. Further, India aims to be a global green hydrogen hub with approved investments of 2.3 billion USD and additional 125 GW of renewables.

The Companys Energy Business has the capabilities to help power generation and transmission companies in India supply affordable, sustainable and secure energy, as well as decarbonize industrial operations.

SMART INFRASTRUCTURE

The Companys Smart Infrastructure (SI) Business combines the real and digital worlds across grid infrastructure, industrial infrastructure, and urban infrastructure, enhancing the way people live, work, and significantly improve efficiency and sustainability. It is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. "Smart infrastructure is sustainable infrastructure". The Business helps to pave the way to an all-electric world, by supporting the transition from fossil energy sources today to renewable energy sources and supporting the growth of eMobility. The Business also helps buildings (that account for 40 percent of the worlds energy use) become more people-oriented and more sustainable. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end automation and digitalization portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions, and services from point of power generation all the way to consumption. The SI Business has performed well during the financial year 2023 with increased demand for solutions across sectors such as grid infrastructure, industrial infrastructure, and urban infrastructure.

Among the highlights, the SI Business received orders for i) strengthening reliability of power distribution systems (under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme) with automation, cybersecurity, distribution management systems and simulation; ii) for helping metals, minerals and mining companies expand and upgrade their capacities; and iii) assisting data centers and commercial buildings in improving their energy and operational efficiency by supply of building management systems and IOT solutions.

The Business also made a strategic acquisition of the e-Mobility business of Masstech Controls to offer competitive charging portfolio and strengthened on existing partnerships in e-mobility space. Similarly, the Business also bagged key projects in sustainability space, including helping diverse set of customers, from hospitality to airports, reduce their energy consumption and improve their carbon footprint.

For the financial year 2023, New Orders increased by 24.8 percent to Rs 65,629 million, Sales (excluding Other operating revenues) increased by 20.0 percent to Rs 53,963 million, while Profit from Operations was Rs 6,587 million compared to Rs 3,918 million in the previous year.

Outlook

India will have one of the largest urban transformation of the 21st century, as the country is poised to become the worlds 3rd largest economy in coming years. The rapid pace of urbanization and energy transformation is being driven by Government investments in power utilities (due to modernization of distribution networks, integration of renewables). The production linked incentive scheme is significantly boosting investments in manufacturing sector. Growth in urban infrastructure in coming year is expected to continue in data centers (doubling of capacity forecasted in next 3 years), commercial buildings and urban transportation. Investments in transportation sector (e.g., metros, railways, airports) and healthcare are also expected to remain strong while the increasing adoption of e-vehicles, both by public transportation authorities and consumers, will result in increased investments in e-charging infrastructure.

The Companys SI Business will bring to market, technology solutions aimed at improving energy ecosystems and building technologies, which are key to transforming cities and industries. Digitalization is also a key element of evolving infrastructure sector, where decisions based on data and analytics can help make energy systems and processes in buildings and industries more efficient and sustainable.

MOBILITY

The Companys Mobility Business offers intelligent transport solutions and is constantly innovating its portfolio. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digital products and solutions, the Mobility Business is enabling operators to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. India has the fourth largest railway network in the world. The Ministry of Railways under the Government of India made significant announcements during the year in upgrading its infrastructure and rolling stock with sharp jump in capital outlay. Policies were formulated for development and adoption of innovations and new technologies for both passenger and freight transportation. The Mobility Business is supporting the sustainable transformation of Indias transportation sector through its portfolio in line with Make in India initiative. During the financial year 2023, The Mobility Business received an order for 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower (HP) from Indian Railways, marking the single largest order in the history of the Company. The Mobility Business will design, manufacture, commission and test the locomotives. The locomotives will be assembled in the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, in the state of Gujarat, India. Deliveries are planned over an eleven-year period, and the contract includes 35 years of full-service maintenance. In another significant win, Mobility Business in consortium with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), secured orders for electrification of metro rail systems for Mumbai, Surat and Ahmedabad. In Mumbai it will manufacture, install, and commission rail electrification solutions and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for Mumbai Metro line 2B. In Surat and Ahmedabad, it will provide project management, rail electrification technologies, including advanced power supply and distribution systems, and SCADA solution for Surat Metro for Phase 1 and Ahmedabad Metro for Phase2.

For the financial year 2023, New Orders increased by 745.9 percent to Rs 282,950 million, Sales (excluding Other operating revenues) increased by 53.3 percent to Rs 19,697 million, while Profit from Operations was Rs 533 million compared to Rs 727 million in the previous year.

Outlook

The Mobility Business of the Company has a vision to help deliver safer, greener and smarter railways. Along with sustainable mobility, it will continue to focus on providing cutting-edge technologies for passenger train and freight transportation. Together with Indian Railways and Metro operators, the Mobility Business aims to achieve optimized rail network throughput and higher asset availability. The Ministry of Railways has been driving upgradation of technology and modernization of its infrastructure & rolling stock. It is working towards creating the worlds largest green rail network. Innovation through research, design, manufacturing and digitalization will continue to be key drivers in transformation of Indian Railways. While the Mobility Business participates in many of these opportunities, its order position is largely dependent on the timing when these opportunities would be tendered.

PEOPLE AND ORGANIZATION

We aim to be an employer of choice among technology companies in India, and the Company has initiated various measures towards achieving this objective.

During financial year 2023, the Company implemented measures to strengthen its internal practices and the overall culture for employees while enhancing its employee value proposition. The Company hired experts in engineering, sales, and digital domains in line with business requirements. It also focused on capability building in technical skills, leadership readiness as well as upskilling of people engaged in manufacturing, sales, and engineering to build a flexible and competitive workforce.

Several learning and development initiatives focused on strategic learning priorities were launched, covering leadership capability, sustainability and Siemens Xcelerator. One such program is Lead, Empower, Accelerate, Practice (LEAP), which is an action-oriented learning program to build leadership capability and bring alignment to the four strategic priorities. Sustainability basecamp and Leading in Sustainability are programs to bring awareness about DEGREE Framework and commitment to sustainability. The Company recorded over 227,000 cumulative hours of learning during the financial year 2023.

The Company is committed to ensuring that it has a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace. The Gender Equity Program of the Company has led to an improvement in the share of women employees recruited across business functions as well as the representation of women in management positions. Initiatives to build awareness of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion were sustained during the financial year 2023 such as Diversity Talks, a series of conversations based on real experiences and aimed at breaking biases, maintaining a mindset of inclusivity, and providing psychological safety. The Company also enhanced the sick leave and paternity leave policies. The Company continues to have a cordial relationship with its Unions.

As of September 30, 2023, Siemens Limited had 8,888 employees compared to 8,317 as on September 30, 2022.

COMPLIANCE

The Companys active ownership culture makes the difference. We place Integrity at the heart of everything we do. People rightly associate the Company with Reliability, Fairness and Integrity. Promoting Integrity means acting in accordance with our Values – Responsible, Excellent and Innovative. The Companys rules are contained in the Business Conduct Guidelines ("BCG") which help its employees apply Siemens values to conduct business, besides complying applicable laws of the land and prohibition of corruption and other violations of the principles and rules of fair competition. The Company has a 24/7 whistleblower hotline, "Tell Us" through which any compliance violations including potential cases can be notified. This is available for employees, directors, as well as external stakeholders. It is operated by a provider that is independent of Siemens to enable receipt of anonymous as well as protected information to be passed on without any bias or any sort of retaliation against whistleblowers.

The Company continues to exhibit "zero tolerance" towards any non-compliant behaviour and violations have attracted disciplinary consequences, in line with the Companys stress on "Clean Business Everywhere, Every time". (Details on compliance activities are included in the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report available on www. siemens.co.in.) The Company is fully aware of its obligations to create a sustainable environment and thus continues its drive to create awareness about a corruption-free environment. It has been doing so by addressing the topic of corruption at public forums as well as inviting like-minded corporates – sharing an overview of Siemens compliance processes and demonstrating by example the feasibility of combating corruption. The Company aims at the creation of a level playing field for corporates to operate in a corruption free environment.

RISK & INTERNAL CONTROL

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting (ICFR). The ICFR is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with applicable accounting principles and includes those policies and procedures that: Pertain to maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of assets of the Company; Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. The Companys Management assessed the effectiveness of the Companys ICFR as of September 30, 2023. As a result of the evaluation, the Management has concluded that the Companys ICFR was effective as of September 30, 2023 with no significant deficiency. During the financial year 2023, the Company actively participated in industry forums of Enterprise Risk Managers. The Risk and Internal Control team is actively involved in training and developing the employees of the Company, as well as of group companies to foster a conducive internal control environment and risk culture. The Siemens Enterprise Risk Register captures key points related to the risks that could impact the businesses and ensures that adequate mitigation measures are put in place and monitored.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION, HEALTH MANAGEMENT AND SAFETY

TheCompanysEnvironmentalProtection,HealthManagement and Safety (EHS) performance is monitored regularly by the Board of Directors as well as the Heads of Business who actively propagate EHS through constant communications, location/ project site visits and business review meetings. During the financial year 2023, the Company renewed its focus on environment protection and sustainability measures, promoting the wellbeing of its people and ensuring a safe working environment. With the aim of fostering safety culture, the "Hamari Suraksha Hamara Sankalp" (Our Safety, Our Pledge) campaign continues to effectively disseminate safe working practices and behavior through ownership and proactive measures.

Zero harm is fostered across the Company through effective implementation of CAPA (Corrective Action, Preventive Action) tracker initiative. Each CAPA tracker cycle focused on high-risk, high-frequency activities at factories and project sites, reviewed the risk assessments with active collaboration of experts and head quarters and implemented engineering controls wherever applicable. The contractor management processes have also been made more stringent to enhance safety compliance.

Focus on safety trainings continues including training on specific safety topics like scaffolding and trainings. The Siemens Global Skill Center for Occupational Safety, SITRUST has been instrumental in promoting safety competency and imbibing the safety culture within the people of the Company as well as partners and customer organizations by imparting core safety trainings as well as customized and onsite programs, training more than 4,333 people in financial year 2023.

The Company also increased its focus on Health Management through initiatives focusing on the psychosocial and physical wellbeing of all employees. The Company conducted health camps at 63 remote project sites covering site workforce of over 2,700 people, including contract manpower. The Manager Sensitization program which enables people managers to identify early signs of stress among the team covered 48 percent of the people managers in its first year. It is a structured and effective program conducted in collaboration with the Employee Wellbeing and Assistance Partner. Besides, to build a resilient workforce, Health Education programs both on physical and mental health topics continued. The Company received numerous accolades for its EHS initiatives – the highlight being the Gold Award from CII for EHS Excellence in Power sector and CII Western Region Awards for SHE Excellence and Innovation award 2022 – for Service sector. Siemens has also won awards and appreciations from various customers for Best EHS practices implemented during the project execution. Two of the offices at Mumbai and Bengaluru have received LEED certification from Green Building Council for environment-friendly interior design and construction. As part of its initiatives to improve environmental protection, the Company undertook various measures that led to improved energy and water efficiency in its manufacturing units. The Company complies with the Extended Producer Responsibility for collection and recycling of electrical and electronic waste, battery waste and plastic packaging waste. During the financial year 2023, the Company recycled 11.21 metric tons of e-waste, 1.09 metric tons of battery waste and 341 metric tons of plastic waste.

The roof top solar photovoltaic power generation plants in Kalwa and Aurangabad factories have generated 3,765 MWh of renewable energy which has resulted in saving of 2,673 tons emissions equivalent. The Company has also partnered of CO2for off-site solar power and got 1,196 MWh of energy saving 849 tons of equivalent. The Company furthering its CO2 commitment to a sustainable future has purchased I RECs across several factories offsetting 14,358 MWh of electricity equivalent to 10,194 tons of CO2. Several focused energy efficiency measures were implementedsaving 767 MWh of electricity consumption equivalent to 545 Tons of CO2.

OUTLOOK

The Company expects its growth momentum to continue. With increased economic activity in the country, the expectations are that India will double its generation and transmission capacities in the next couple of years. The Government has already set a target to have an installed capacity of 500 GW of Renewable Energy to cover roughly 50% of Indias energy requirements.

Measures are being taken to drive demand side management through energy efficiency measures in the distribution network through installation of Control Centers, SCADA systems, E-metering, etc. The electrification of the Indian Railways is being done at a fast pace while the regulatory environment conducive for increased adoption of e-vehicles in the country are being created.

Indias economy will grow on the basis of increase in Capex spending in infrastructure, increase in Private Capex spending in new age technologies such as semiconductors, fuel cells, batteries, data centers and hydrogen and increased capacities and strong drive towards decarbonization.

For all of these, digitalization is a key enabler to drive productivity, quality, flexibility and above all decarbonization and sustainability. The Company has a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions, the knowhow and commitment to support the nation in its growth. As proven by the 100 use and reference cases on the open digital business platform Siemens Xcelerator, the Company is confident that customers will be able to accelerate their digital transformation together with Siemens Limited as their partner of choice.

In addition to providing more information about Industry use cases and access to Siemens products, Siemens Xcelerator also provides access to an Ecosystem of Partners who can bring in their expertise in simulation, industrial automation, IoT, industrial edge, 5G, cybersecurity, product and application lifecycle management, manufacturing execution systems, enterprise resource planning, enterprise asset management and low-code application development but also on integrated building management solutions and integration services of HVAC, fire safety and security systems, including energy optimization, building information modeling integration, digitalization, cloud-based offerings and building automation. No large company can achieve the level of digitalization needed to be competitive unless the entire supply chain down the line is also digitalized and integrated. With Siemens Xcelerator, Company is capable of supporting the 60 million small and medium enterprises, many of whom are a part of the supply chains of large companies, on their digital transformation and decarbonization journeys.

The Company will continue to focus on increasing its digitalization business as well as sustainability solutions. The Company is well-positioned to leverage industrial and infrastructure development opportunities and its focus remains on sustainable profitable growth.

The Management of the Company believes that profitable growth would be in line with the market in financial year 2024.

Note: This report contains forward-looking statements based on beliefs of Siemens management. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," and "project" are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Companys current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual result to be materially different, including, among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. Actual results may vary materially from those projected here. Siemens Limited does not intend to assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

