Recommended a dividend of Rs. 12/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (600%) for the Financial Year ended 30th September, 2024. The dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, would be paid from Friday, 14th February, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 - Approval of quarterly results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 - Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on Tuesday 14th May 2024 to consider inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter / half-year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

