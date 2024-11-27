iifl-logo-icon 1
Siemens Ltd Board Meeting

5,998.2
(3.27%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:09:59 PM

Siemens CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Nov 202421 Nov 2024
SIEMENS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer to the attached letter Please refer to the attached pdf Recommended a dividend of Rs. 12/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (600%) for the Financial Year ended 30th September, 2024. The dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, would be paid from Friday, 14th February, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SIEMENS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of quarterly results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
SIEMENS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 to consider inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter / half-year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on record. Please refer to the attached pdf file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SIEMENS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to consider inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 31st December 2023. Kindly take the same on record. Please refer to the attached pdf file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Siemens: Related News

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

27 Nov 2024|09:08 PM

Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

11 Jul 2024|11:13 AM

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

