|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Nov 2024
|21 Nov 2024
|SIEMENS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer to the attached letter Please refer to the attached pdf Recommended a dividend of Rs. 12/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (600%) for the Financial Year ended 30th September, 2024. The dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, would be paid from Friday, 14th February, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|SIEMENS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of quarterly results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|SIEMENS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 to consider inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter / half-year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on record. Please refer to the attached pdf file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|SIEMENS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to consider inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 31st December 2023. Kindly take the same on record. Please refer to the attached pdf file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
