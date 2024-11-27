Board approved:- 1. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (500%) for the Financial Year ended 30th September, 2023. The dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, would be paid from Friday, 16th February, 2024. Please refer to the attached pdf file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/01/2024)