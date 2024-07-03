LIC Housing Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6,937.72
6,796.85
6,948.21
6,804.19
6,765.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,937.72
6,796.85
6,948.21
6,804.19
6,765.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.92
2.27
0.4
0
0.43
Total Income
6,939.64
6,799.12
6,948.61
6,804.19
6,765.87
Total Expenditure
372.06
391.83
799.3
685.64
669.76
PBIDT
6,567.58
6,407.29
6,149.31
6,118.55
6,096.11
Interest
4,878.61
4,749.32
4,648.92
4,645.92
4,599.91
PBDT
1,688.97
1,657.97
1,500.39
1,472.63
1,496.2
Depreciation
23.94
22.5
18.36
18.31
13.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
337.24
329.07
400.12
287.72
291.18
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1,327.79
1,306.4
1,081.91
1,166.6
1,191.86
Minority Interest After NP
0.08
0.1
0.06
0.08
0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,327.71
1,306.3
1,081.85
1,168.92
1,191.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,327.71
1,306.3
1,081.85
1,168.92
1,191.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.14
23.75
19.67
21.21
21.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
425
Equity
110.08
110.08
110.08
110.08
110.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
94.66
94.26
88.5
89.92
90.1
PBDTM(%)
24.34
24.39
21.59
21.64
22.11
PATM(%)
19.13
19.22
15.57
17.14
17.61
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.Read More
LIC Housing Finance Ltd, reported a 1.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,300.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
